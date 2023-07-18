Eagle Owl Rescued On Malaga Beach

By John Ensor • 18 July 2023 • 9:37

Eagle owl rescued in Mijas. Credit: Ayuntamiento de Mijas/Facebook.com

An owl that washed up on a beach in Mijas, Malaga, was rescued from the sea, and after a week or so of recuperation, experts hope the bird will soon be able to fly to freedom.

Early in the morning, the beach of Calahonda, in the town of Mijas, Malaga, was almost empty. It was around 8.45 am when one of the first visitors to arrive saw the rare sight of an eagle owl trying to get out of the sea. The bird of prey used its wings and managed to swim to the shore, writes Nuis Diario.

By the time the Environmental rescue team had arrived, the owl had already reached the sand and was taking refuge under the coastal path along that stretch of the beach. ‘It was exhausted by the effort,’ says Francis Pérez, one of the technicians who rescued the animal.

In his first assessment, it didn’t look bad, just tired and soaked. So they decided to call the Threatened Species Recovery Centre in Malaga, where it has been since July 11. ‘He arrived with all his plumage wet and underweight,’ explained CREA, ‘but his turn-around has been very favourable and he is now feeling great.’

The animal’s temperature has recovered and is now around 40.1 degrees, although it remains under observation. The effort to get out of the sea was such that the owl lost muscle and now they are trying to get it to regain strength.

For the time being, the owl is kept isolated in a four-by-four metre enclosed cage where it is fed by its keepers. As soon as it is able to hunt live prey, it will be able to share space with other birds.

Here it lives with minimal contact with people. ‘Wild species don’t want to be interfered with by humans,’ say the CREA. That is why it is not given a name, its age is not known, nor is its sex identified. The only contact is limited to healing and food.

Eagle owls are common in the area. ‘There is usually a pair per municipality,’ confirms CREA. Moreover, they are a sedentary and very faithful species. They can spend up to 20 years with the same pair. It is estimated that there are around 50 pairs of eagle owls in the province of Malaga.

According to Malaga City Council, ‘eagle owls have experienced a great population boom in recent decades and are currently abundant.’ They also occupy all types of habitats, from forest areas, rocky areas, ravines, mountains and even steppe and semi-desert areas.

At the moment it is not known how this owl could have ended up swimming in the sea. It is speculated that during its flight it was harassed by a seagull, a very territorial animal, which could have disorientated it and caused it to end up in the water.

However, this eagle owl, with no name, but with an incredible story behind it, ‘in a few days it will fly again in the sky of Malaga,’ says CREA. It will be released close to where it was found ‘and the owl returns alone to its place of origin.’