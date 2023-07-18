Eight Habits Could Extend Your Life by Decades!

By Catherine McGeer • 18 July 2023 • 17:40

Caption: Discover the Fountain of Youth: Eight Lifestyle Habits for a Longer, Healthier Life! Image: Pexels/ Nathan Cowley

A study released by the American Society for Nutrition (ASN) on July 17 involving over 700,000 U.S. veterans has uncovered some eye-opening findings about the impact of healthy lifestyle choices on our lifespan. If you’re someone who adopts eight specific habits by middle age, get ready for some good news – you could potentially add a significant number of years to your life. Let’s take a closer look at these habits that can have a profound effect on your overall well-being.

First and foremost, let’s talk about physical activity. It’s no secret that getting off the couch and engaging in regular exercise is beneficial. But did you know that incorporating moderate physical activity, such as brisk walking or dancing, can actually contribute to extending your lifespan?

Now, let’s address the elephant in the room – smoking. We’re all aware of the harmful effects of smoking, but the study emphasises just how significant it is to kick this habit to the curb. By quitting smoking, you’re taking a major step towards a longer and healthier life.

Let’s move on to stress management. Life can be pretty overwhelming at times, and finding healthy ways to cope with stress is essential. Whether it’s practicing mindfulness, engaging in relaxation techniques, or pursuing hobbies you enjoy, these strategies can significantly impact your well-being and potentially add years to your life.

Next up, your diet. What you eat matters more than you might think. A well-balanced and nutritious diet, filled with fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins, can work wonders for your health and longevity.

It’s time to address another lifestyle factor – binge drinking. While it’s all right to enjoy an occasional drink, excessive alcohol consumption can be detrimental to your well-being. By practicing moderation and responsible drinking habits, you’re taking a step towards a longer and healthier life.

Now, let’s talk about your sleep schedule. Establishing a consistent sleep routine and prioritising good sleep habits can have a substantial impact on your overall health and longevity. It’s all about creating the right conditions for restful and restorative sleep.

Last but not least, positive social relationships play a crucial role in our lives. Surrounding yourself with supportive friends and loved ones can bring immense joy and contribute to better mental and physical health.

Another point made by the American Society for Nutrition involved the consumption of opioids, they mentioned that opioid addiction obviously has a negative impact on your body. Given the devastating consequences of opioid use, steering clear of these drugs altogether can make a substantial difference in both the quality and length of your life.

Here’s the exciting part – the study reveals that men who adopt all eight of these healthy lifestyle habits by the age of 40 could potentially live an astounding 24 years longer than those who don’t adopt any of these habits. For women, it’s an estimated additional 21 years! These numbers highlight just how crucial these habits can be for our longevity.

But what if you’re not in your prime years anymore? Well, here’s some encouraging news – it’s never too late to make a positive change. The study suggests that adopting healthier habits later in life still has a considerable impact on extending your lifespan. So, regardless of your age, it’s never too late to start making healthier choices.

So, what’s the bottom line? By incorporating these eight habits into your life, you have the potential to significantly extend your lifespan and improve your overall well-being. It’s time to take charge of your health and make choices that will allow you to enjoy a longer, healthier life. Your future self will thank you!