Guardia Civil Calls For Stronger Links Between EU Forces

By John Ensor • 18 July 2023 • 14:55

Director General of the Guardia Civil: Leonardo Marcos. Credit-Guardiacivil.es

DURING the Spanish Presidency of the EU Council, Spain’s Guardia Civil will host up to 13 seminars to promote greater cooperation among Europe’s law enforcement agencies

On Tuesday, July 18, the inaugural seminar, ‘International Cooperation In Police Training,’ was opened by its Director General, Leonardo Marcos, at the Academy of Guardia Civil Officers in Aranjuez, Madrid.

Multi-National Police Cooperation

This first seminar will focus on promoting and strengthening links between police forces and bodies in the European Union. The programme will include speakers from various EU institutions and agencies, as well as from the academic world and security forces from other countries.

Marcos explained that the Guardia Civil has had past experience in international cooperation and recalled the bilateral training between students of the Guardia Civil and the French National Gendarmerie in 2017.

This cooperation, which has continued over the years, had been a pivotal moment for the possible development of a pan-European training project, which goes beyond mere bilateral training.

The Director General set out the priorities, namely, the promotion of police cooperation and training, deepening the exchange of experiences and good practices. Such an exchange would promote common procedure practices and serve to reinforce similar training standards and promote training activities offered to countries and regions of interest for the internal security of the EU.

It was also announced that work is underway to intensify collaboration with other countries, especially in Latin America, some of whose representatives will be participating at the seminar.

in conclusion Marcos stressed that ‘the future of training at the European level cannot remain merely technical-specialised training, but requires knowledge of the culture of the countries, their languages, intervention procedures and any other aspects necessary to advance mutual knowledge and the interoperability of our security forces.’

Spain’s EU Presidency

Speaking of the Spanish Presidency of the Council of the EU, the Director General stressed that ‘the Guardia Civil considers it an institutional strategic priority to provide the best possible contribution to the success of the Spanish Presidency.

Other important topics to be discussed will include the financing of terrorism and counter-terrorist protection in public spaces. Data protection, trafficking and 3D home production of firearms will also form part of the agenda.

Other issues to be addressed will be crimes against the environment, security in depopulated areas due to the demographic challenge, the coordinated action of institutions with coastguard functions, risk analysis in tax and borders and the analysis of branching as an element of cybersecurity culture.

In addition to the activities organised, the director pointed out that ‘the Guardia Civil will also be responsible for the security of events assigned to or taking place in our demarcation.’

The Guardia Civil has created a temporary organisational structure to coordinate actions, a Monitoring Commission and has promoted the working groups in the Council of the European Union in which the Guardia Civil is involved.