Irish Father And Son In Holiday Tragedy

By John Ensor • 18 July 2023 • 18:44

Holiday resort Alanya, Turkey. Credit: Euku/Creative Commons Attribution-share Alike 3.0

A family from Ireland have suffered a double tragedy in the loss of a father and son following a road accident while on holiday.

The incident happened on Monday, July 17 in the coastal resort of Alanya in Turkey, where Eoin Fitzpatrick, a mechanic aged in his 30s, and his 10-year-old son Dylan sadly lost their lives when they were involved in a collision, writes Extra ie.

Moped Collided With A Bus

The accidents occurred yesterday at around 3.30 pm when the moped they were riding was involved in the fatal crash. Reportedly no other members of the family or friends were involved.

Eoin and Dylan from Mountmellick, Co Laois, had been on holiday with another 16-year-old son and some friends. The mother of the children is travelling to Turkey today.

According to local reports, it is believed the accident happened when they collided with a bus on the D-400 highway in the Kargicak District which was travelling from Alanya to Mersin.

They Were Due to Return Home Later That Day

It was understood that the father and son were running some last-minute errands before their return to Ireland later that day when they were involved in the tragic accident.

Speaking to Irish media RTE, Brian Stanley, Sinn Fein TD and also neighbour to the family, paid his respects and commented: ‘Obviously there’s shock and devastation at the loss of these two people.

‘The 10-year-old would have been very popular in the neighbourhood… (people) would have seen him mixing with the kids here.

‘My heartfelt sympathies go to the mother of the boy and also to the parents of the deceased man and the grandparents on both sides.

‘In the days and weeks ahead, the community in Portlaoise will rally around both families and hopefully be able to give them some support and comfort.’

The Department of Foreign Affairs are providing consular assistance: ‘As with all consular cases, the Department does not comment on the details of any specific case,’ said a spokesperson.