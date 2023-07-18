Jet Ski Driver Tests Positive For Alcohol And Drugs After Death Of Passenger In Malaga

By Chris King • 18 July 2023 • 20:06

Image of a jet ski rider at sea. Credit: ventdusud/Shutterstock.com

The driver of a jet ski whose passenger died last Sunday, July 17, allegedly tested positive for alcohol and drugs.

Pedro Fernández, the delegate of the Spanish Government in Andalucia explained this Tuesday that an investigation into the woman’s death was still open.

Speaking with the press in Granada at the presentation of the security operation for the July 23 general elections, Fernández revealed that after being subjected to tests by the authorities, the driver tested positive for alcohol and drugs.

‘Yes, there is evidence that the person who was piloting that jet ski had thrown both alcohol and psychotropic substances away. He had symptoms of having consumed and had also given alcohol results at a level above those allowed’, he detailed.

Fernández clarified that the investigation was still open. ‘There is nothing conclusive, it is not closed’, he continued, adding that: ‘all the hypotheses are on the table’.

The accident occurred during the afternoon of Sunday 16, on the Malaga beach of El Palo, coinciding with the festival of the Virgen del Carmen.

The emergency switchboards received a call at around 8:50 pm

112 Andalucía Emergency Services reported receiving alerts at around 8:50 pm requesting medical assistance for a woman on El Palo Beach in Malaga.

It immediately deployed a 061 mobile UVI to the location, along with patrols from the National and Local Police. According to sources consulted by malagahoy.es, the woman was transferred to Malaga’s Virgen de la Victoria Hospital where medics succeeded in resuscitating her but she subsequently passed away.

An investigation is still continuing

An ongoing investigation into the incident being carried out by the Judicial Police Unit of the Guardia Civil is expected to confirm the circumstances under which the event occurred.

Everything points – according to the sources consulted by the news outlet – to a tragic traffic accident in which ‘there was no willfulness’.

However, it is still necessary for the authorities to establish what factors influenced the accident. Also, they will investigate the speed at which the jet ski was determined to have been travelling and whether it was driving through an area where this type of vehicle was permitted to enter.