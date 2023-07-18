Photos of Feijóo and Drug Baron Published

By Lisa Zeffertt • 18 July 2023 • 13:13

President of the Partido Popular. Credit: European People's Party

AS the countdown to the July 23 elections ensues, photos exposing Feijóo and drug baron, Marcial Dorado’s friendship once again resurface in the press, and may create an obstacle to the Popular Party (PP) candidate’s path in the crucial final days of trying to win the public vote.

Days before the July 23 elections, Politico media publishes photos dating back to 1995 showing Feijóo aboard a yacht with the drug baron Marcial Dorado. Dorado was a leading suspect in the tobacco smuggling plot in Galicia. These photos are not new, having been published by the Spanish newspaper, El País, a decade ago, but now they have resurfaced once more, just days before a crucial election that will determine the country’s future.

A Controversial Friendship

The current president of the PP once held a prominent position in the Health Administration and saw no issue with sharing beach holidays, mountain excursions and foreign travel with the renowned drug baron, Marcial Dorado. According to Feijóo’s own words, he does not recall who paid for them all. He also claimed that he had no idea that Dorado was involved in the drug trade, and denied having a “friendly” relationship.

Dorado owned several gas station companies with which he supplied the fishing boats and trucks with which he transported drugs, and also allowed him to launder the dirty money from those operations. At that time, the department where Feijóo was the number two contracted companies owned by Dorado to supply diesel for the Xunta hospitals and petrol for its ambulances, which had not yet been privatised.

Feijóo and Dorado met via Manuel Cruz, the chauffeur of the then director of the Ministry of Agriculture, José Manuel Romay Beccaría. Cruz was also a frontman for several of the drug-trafficking companies, and he had ties with an ultra-right wing group called “Los Cadeneros” in the seventies and eighties, the name arising from bicycle chains, the trademark weapon that the gang used to beat liberals and trade unionists.

Arsenio Fernández de Mesa was linked to the group, and he was a Galician government delegate during Aznar’s reign at the time that the judicial police carried out a search on Dorado’s chalet and discovered his photo album where he was pictured with Feijóo. He later became the General Director of the Guardia Civil and was the one who alerted Feijóo of the discovery of these photos.

The photos of their relationship may muddy Feijóo’s political campaign and, PSOE and Sumar have already resurrected this dark chapter in Feijóo’s history to try to erode his presidential aspirations during the run-up to the elections. However, the influential media agency, Político, has now circulated a new story in the international press entitled ‘Links with drug traffickers raise questions for Feijóo‘, throwing yet another obstacle in his ascension as the forecasted head of the Spanish state.