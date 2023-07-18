Police Arrest Two In Alicante And Seize $160,000 USD In Counterfeit Notes

By John Ensor • 18 July 2023 • 17:08

Fake dollars Credit: yavyav/shutterstock.com

The National Police have successfully arrested two people for introducing more than $100,000 in fake dollar bills into the financial market.

On Tuesday, July 18 the Policia National released details of an investigation that resulted in two arrests in Alicante after it was discovered, they had been using counterfeit dollar bills.

The detainees took the fake currency to a bureaux de change, located in tourist areas, where they would then exchange them for legitimate euro notes.

National Police officers have arrested two people for allegedly introducing more than $100,000 counterfeit notes into the financial market. The suspects went to money exchange offices in tourist areas and used foreign identification documents. Among the items seized were 161 counterfeit $100-dollar notes, €480 and two mobile phones.

The investigation began last March when police officers became aware of the presence of counterfeit $100 notes, all of them issued from a different bureau de change. After several enquiries, the investigators discovered that several people were exchanging counterfeit $100 notes for legitimate euro currency. Their area of activity was mainly concentrated in the Community of Madrid, although it extended to numerous towns in the Community of Valencia and the Region of Murcia.

The suspects always used the same method. They went to money exchange offices, generally located in tourist areas, and exchanged the counterfeit currency for legitimate currency, all the while using foreign paperwork to identify themselves.

Officers were able to determine that the two suspects had introduced more than $100,000 counterfeit dollars into the financial circuit and that one of them was also using false documentation in the name of other people.

After carrying out various investigations, the agents proceeded to arrest the two suspects in the province of Alicante. Among the effects seized were 16,100 counterfeit US dollars, €480 euros in legitimate currency as well as numerous documents related to the illegal activity.