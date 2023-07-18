Portuguese Wildfire Burning Out Of Control As It Heads Towards Spain

By Chris King • 18 July 2023 • 23:31

Image of a Portuguese firefighting helicopter. Credit: Pedro Aragão/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0

A wildfire that broke out in the vicinity of Bustelo in northern Portugal is now burning out of control towards Spain.

It started at around 2:35 pm last Friday, July 14, in the Vila Real municipality of Chaves, threatening villages within a 15 km radius, according to cmjornal.pt.

Speaking with the Lusa news outlet, the mayor of Chaves, Nuno Vaz, said: ‘This is going to be another difficult night’. There was the expectation that today would see the last of this fire but it reignited in several areas, just as it did last Saturday.

Above all, this situation was due to the strong winds that fed the flames, causing the fire to advance on different fronts, even moving towards several housing urbanisations, he added.

The mayor specifically mentioned the villages of Cambedo, Vilarinho da Raia, Vilarelho da Raia and also the threat of ‘some danger’ in Vila Meã and Agrela.

The flames were now heading in the direction of Spain

Nuno Vaz stated that resources: ‘have been deployed and are concentrated to defend populations, homes and farms’, as the blaze burns in the direction of Spain.

‘We hope, of course, that there will be a drop in temperature, an increase in some humidity and that this will allow definitive containment of the flames’, he declared, adding that crawler machines are being used in this work.

The mayor stressed the ‘very significant’ dimension of this fire, with ‘much more than 2,000 hectares’ of land already destroyed was causing ‘very significant economic damage’, in addition to the environmental impact.

No homes had been affected today he added, and there had been no evacuation of residents. He praised the effort and dedication of the operatives, the parish mayors, and the population.

The fire had been considered under control last Saturday

After breaking out last Friday afternoon, the blaze was considered under control during the early hours of Saturday. However, during the following afternoon there was a reactivation that gained great intensity due to strong wind and high temperatures.

According to the CDOS, it was ‘practically under control’, along 90 per cent of the perimeter this morning, but then the flames were reactivated in the middle of the afternoon.

According to the website of the National Authority for Emergency and Civil Protection, consulted by Lusa at around 10 pm, 229 operators were engaged in fighting this fire, supported by 72 vehicles.