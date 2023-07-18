Shooting Incident In The Marbella Municipality Of Puerto Banus

By Chris King • 18 July 2023 • 21:28

Policia Nacional vehicle. Credit: P P Photos/Shutterstock.com.

A shooting incident occurred this Tuesday, July 19, in the upmarket Marbella municipality of Puerto Banus on the Costa del Sol.

According to the 112 Andalucía Emergency Services, its switchboards received the first of several calls at around 6 pm. Alarmed members of the public reported shots being fired in the vicinity of the Cristamar shopping centre, informing the operators that the suspects had already fled the scene.

Patrols from the Guardia Civil and the National Police were immediately deployed to the location. Although the health authorities were also dispatched, they were subsequently retired once it was verified that there had been no injuries.

No arrests have been made

Very little information has been offered by the security forces. It is still unknown whether there was one gunman or if more suspects were involved. Police sources informed malagahoy.es that no arrests had been made.

An investigation has been launched by the National Police to clarify the facts surrounding the event and to try and identify the person or persons responsible.

Although it was not verified by the police, the news outlet reported that a vehicle identified as the one used to flee the scene had later been found on the motorway in flames.

Another shooting occurred in San Pedro de Alcantara last May

Another shooting took place in the same area of the Costa del Sol last May 17. Specifically, it occurred at around 2:20 pm in the town of San Pedro de Alcantara.

Two individuals sitting on the terrace of a bar were shot at by two men reported to be dressed ‘all in black’. According to witnesses who alerted the 112 services, these two entered the cafeteria located on Calle Federico García Lorca and subsequently fired at two customers.

There were no injuries and the suspects fled the scene as patrons scattered. Shortly afterwards, the dark blue BMW used by the two men to escape was found on fire.