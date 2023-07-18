Spain’s Postal Vote Chaos: 7,200 Voters In Andalusia Still Waiting For Documents

By John Ensor • 18 July 2023 • 19:56

Postal vote. Credit: Marcos del M/Shutterstock.com

With less than a week to go before the Spanish general election, it has been revealed that thousands of voters in Andalucia still have not received their documentation

The uncertainty surrounding the all-important postal votes is worrying voters and the various political parties. Queues at post offices and the delays in sending out the relevant documents have meant that more than 7,200 people in Andalucia are affected, writes OK Diario.

The Government delegate in Andalusia, Pedro Fernández, said today, July 18, said that he does not see ‘any problems’ in the timetable for the upcoming election.

Huge Increase In Postal Vote Requests

Figures released by Correos on Friday, July 14, claim that a total of 401,862 applications for postal votes had been received in the community. This is a 128 per cent increase over the last general elections held in November 2019.

Fernández has pointed out that 98.2 per cent of applicants have already received the documentation which equates to at least 7,233 people who are still waiting for the relevant ballots to exercise their right to vote.

Fernández pointed out that the outstanding 1.8 per cent are those who have not been able to have the documentation delivered to their homes after the third attempt. Given that the deadline for delivery has now expired, they will have to pick it up at the post office. They have until next Thursday.

Ramón Fernández-Pacheco (PP), has stressed today that the reinforcements of the Correos staff have arrived ‘late’ and has urged the directors of the state company to manage the matter ‘with the same zeal’ that traffic fines are processed.

Too Tight To Call

If the current opinion poles are anything to go by it looks to be a tight run election. The Centre for Sociological Research (CIS) shows that, to date, postal votes are in favour of the PP at 29.7 per cent with a difference of almost two points with respect to the PSOE.

However, the latest opinion poll by José Félix Tezanos prior to the elections again places the Socialists as the winners on with 32.2 per cent of the votes and almost 1.5 points more than the Popular Party.