The Guardia Civil Warns of ‘Donation Scam’

By Lisa Zeffertt • 18 July 2023 • 12:31
IMAGE - Branimir-Balogović / Pexels
THE Guardia Civil has uncovered several scams for charity collections to help sick children, taking advantage of the compassion and good faith of the public to collect funds.
Human compassion has always been taken advantage of by scammers, and new telephone, social media campaigns and in-person scams based on falsehoods have been unveiled in recent times.
The new scam, called the “Donation Scam” is based on false documents and appealing to people’s empathy to donate money in aid of a sick child. The scammers hand out flyers urging passers-by to donate money to help a young child suffering from an illness, and as evidence, they produce falsified official documents of the child’s illness or disability, as well as a list of supposed donors.
The Guardia Civil encourages the public to check the authenticity of charities before making donations, and to report these scams on 062, the hotline for the Guardia Civil. There are other factors to be aware of to prevent falling for these scams, pay attention to whether the person asking for the donation is able to explain what the money will be used for, and notice if they use pressure tactics to encourage you to donate, in cash, there and then. These signs are often indicative that the person is a scammer.
Charity scams often arise after a natural disaster or a tragedy reported in the media, with people feigning to work with the charity calling and asking for donations. In these cases, it is important to ask questions about the name of the charity, postal address, how the funds will be spent and whether the donation is tax-deductible.
On social media, crowdfunding scams are an ever-growing problem, scammers may take to social media channels or crowdfunding websites to appeal for donations, however, the money never reaches the needy recipients that may appear on these websites. Scammers may also take your personal details. Be very careful when clicking on links or entering personal details to avoid falling for these common scams.
Lisa is British, born in Hong Kong and has lived in many countries including the UK, Hong Kong,
Cyprus, and Thailand, Spain has been her home for the past 10 years.
After graduating with a BA in English Literature and Art History, she has worked in different
sectors, most recently as a ghostwriter and translator for six years
Writing is one of her passions, as well as working in both Spanish (fluent) and English.
