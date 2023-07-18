What looks like a grey area could be decisive on July 23

By Linda Hall • 18 July 2023 • 10:26

JULY 23: Polls vetoed in runup to polling day Photo credit: Civio

SPAIN’S electoral laws, which veto publication of election prediction polls in the week before an election, meant that none could be published after July 17.

In any case those published before and after the official start to the election campaign all put Alberto Nuñez Feijoo and the conservative Partido Popular ahead of the PSOE’s Pedro Sanchez, incumbent president of Spain’s socialist government.

Some polls predict an overall majority for Feijoo if he teams up with far-right Vox, but none see a similar outcome for Sanchez, apart from the ever-faithful Centre for Sociological Research (CIS), which gave the PSOE 23 per cent of next Sunday’s vote without any calculation regarding seats. This, the CIS maintained would give the socialists an overall majority after joining forces with the coalition of far-left and green parties, Sumar.

Meanwhile, most of the graphics that have published until now were set out with a predictable blue denoting the PP and red for the PSOE, assigning green to Vox and magenta to Sumar.

But many of the graphics have shown a grey area representing nationalist parties that include the Partido Nacionalista Vasco (PNV), Euskal Herria Bildu, (EH-Bildu), Junts per Catalunya, Partit Democrata (PdeCat), Esquerra Republicana (ERC), Bloque Nacionalista Gallego (BNG) and Coalicion Canaria.

There are many more, some of whom may not even make it to the national parliament in Madrid on July 23.

But the principal parties could be deciders, or at least as far as the PSOE and Pedro Sanchez are concerned. To general surprise he won a no-confidence vote against Mariano Rajoy on June 1 in 2018 thanks to the PNV, Bildu, Pdecat, ERC and Nuevas Canarias as well as Unidas Podemos, and Compromis which now belong to the Sumar coalition.

During the five years that Sanchez has occupied the Moncloa Palace, the same parties have periodically backed him in crucial votes, although always at a high price. It is not inconceivable that they might shore him up again, although their assistance could cost him dear.

Wait until 8 THE same electoral laws that do not permit the publication of polls predicting election results also decree a Day of Reflection on July 22, the day before the general election.

How much reflecting is carried out by the public is debatable but all electioneering comes to an end and the candidates will at least have 24 hours in which to catch their breath while preparing for the best or the worst.

There is also a similar ban on the results of exit polls until polling stations have closed, and voters will have to wait until after 8pm on July 23 to get some idea of the way the wind is blowing.