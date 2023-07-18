What’s In a Baby Name?

By Lisa Zeffertt • 18 July 2023 • 15:53
Image of a cute baby.
Credit: Vasilyev Alexandr/Shutterstock.com
NOWADAYS, parents are no longer happy with traditional names like John or Claire but seek out new and creative names for their babies.
Hollywood’s A-listers have always led the trend of creative baby names, with Rihanna and A$AP naming their bundle of joy, RZA; or Elon Musk and the singer Grimes naming their daughter Exa Dark Siderael. Not wanting to be outdone, Ed Sheeran and his partner Cherry Seaborn have named their child Lyra Antarctica.
President Obama’s daughter, Maleah, is an example of how spelling is also being used to add uniqueness to names. Though the name is actually pronounced as Malia, the uncommon spelling ensures that the name stands out for being special and unique.
Mia Bardot, the editor-in-chief of Random Names, has compiled a list of the top unique baby names for boys and girls. Bryan and Marlon come in at one and two, respectively. Yael comes in as number 3, followed by Kanan, and Aire.
Other popular names include Snowdrop, Ollie, Myles, Royal, Luxury, Atticus and Ophelia. Some of the more recognizable names for girls in the list include Lara, Eloise and Elsa.
In Spain, naming tends to be more traditional, with the top names listed as Antonio (627,738 males), Manuel (553,117) and José (531,575). For women, the most common name is María Carmen (636,109 females), María (568,535) and Carmen (357,905).
However, Spaniards are not immune to inspiration from popular culture. One of the most popular Netflix TV series, Money Heist (Casa de Papel) has introduced the name Nairobi, which was given to 41 newborns between 2020 and 2021. The popularity of Game of Thrones led to 443 girls being bestowed with the name, Arya.
Cinema and TV are not the only inspirations for unusual names, pop culture’s influence appears in baby naming trends through songs and after celebrities. However, not all names have the same lasting appeal, names come into fashion and fall out of fashion, and despite social scientists researching trends for name popularity, baby name regret is more common than you think, around 10 to 20 per cent of parents regret naming their baby based on fleeting pop culture trends.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Lisa is British, born in Hong Kong and has lived in many countries including the UK, Hong Kong,
Cyprus, and Thailand, Spain has been her home for the past 10 years.
After graduating with a BA in English Literature and Art History, she has worked in different
sectors, most recently as a ghostwriter and translator for six years
Writing is one of her passions, as well as working in both Spanish (fluent) and English.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.