What’s In a Baby Name?

By Lisa Zeffertt • 18 July 2023 • 15:53

NOWADAYS, parents are no longer happy with traditional names like John or Claire but seek out new and creative names for their babies.

Hollywood’s A-listers have always led the trend of creative baby names, with Rihanna and A$AP naming their bundle of joy, RZA; or Elon Musk and the singer Grimes naming their daughter Exa Dark Siderael. Not wanting to be outdone, Ed Sheeran and his partner Cherry Seaborn have named their child Lyra Antarctica.

President Obama’s daughter, Maleah, is an example of how spelling is also being used to add uniqueness to names. Though the name is actually pronounced as Malia, the uncommon spelling ensures that the name stands out for being special and unique.

Mia Bardot, the editor-in-chief of Random Names, has compiled a list of the top unique baby names for boys and girls. Bryan and Marlon come in at one and two, respectively. Yael comes in as number 3, followed by Kanan, and Aire.

Other popular names include Snowdrop, Ollie, Myles, Royal, Luxury, Atticus and Ophelia. Some of the more recognizable names for girls in the list include Lara, Eloise and Elsa.

In Spain, naming tends to be more traditional, with the top names listed as Antonio (627,738 males), Manuel (553,117) and José (531,575). For women, the most common name is María Carmen (636,109 females), María (568,535) and Carmen (357,905).

However, Spaniards are not immune to inspiration from popular culture. One of the most popular Netflix TV series, Money Heist (Casa de Papel) has introduced the name Nairobi, which was given to 41 newborns between 2020 and 2021. The popularity of Game of Thrones led to 443 girls being bestowed with the name, Arya.

Cinema and TV are not the only inspirations for unusual names, pop culture’s influence appears in baby naming trends through songs and after celebrities. However, not all names have the same lasting appeal, names come into fashion and fall out of fashion, and despite social scientists researching trends for name popularity, baby name regret is more common than you think, around 10 to 20 per cent of parents regret naming their baby based on fleeting pop culture trends.