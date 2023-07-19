Botulism Outbreak Linked to Spanish Tortilla

By Catherine McGeer • 19 July 2023 • 15:01

Consumers Urged to Be Cautious and Maintain Proper Storage to Avoid Health Risks

In response to a concerning outbreak of botulism cases, the Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (AESAN) has launched an investigation into the consumption of packaged potato omelettes purchased from various supermarkets. Four confirmed botulism cases and two probable cases with a shared link to these omelettes have been reported, prompting AESAN’s action through the Public Health Alert System.

The investigation has revealed that in at least three confirmed cases and one probable case, the company producing the tortillas remains the same. However, so far, no concrete evidence has been established to determine the exact cause of the outbreak. AESAN is continuing its collaboration with the production company to uncover potential risks in its processes or products.

Ahorramas, a prominent supermarket chain, has decided to withdraw certain potato omelette products, including those with and without onions under the Palacios brand, as a precautionary measure due to their potential link to the cases. While investigations are ongoing, it remains essential for consumers to heed safety precautions, particularly during warmer temperatures, by storing food products as instructed on the labels and following the manufacturers’ guidelines for use.

La Aesan informa de cuatro casos de botulismo asociados al consumo de tortilla de patatas envasada https://t.co/LxyUlay32a — FACUA (@FACUA) July 19, 2023

AESAN warns against the misconception that packaged potato omelettes are similar to canned foods, as they are not thermally stable. Consumption without proper refrigeration can lead to health issues, making it imperative to adhere to safe handling practices.

Botulism cases have surfaced in different autonomous communities, leading public health services across the regions to be informed and prepared for early detection of new suspected cases. AESAN has shared all relevant information with the Autonomous Communities’ contact points to facilitate their own investigations into the consumed products associated with the affected cases.

#Alimentación No se conocen todas las marcas y lotes implicados (pueden ser de distintos supermercados), pero Ahorramás informa de que ha retirado sus productos.

➡Pedimos que se informe con urgencia a los consumidores, dada la gravedad del riesgohttps://t.co/aGqEmuVetP — OCU (@consumidores) July 19, 2023

The lack of specific details about the brands and batches affected creates urgency for timely and clear communication to consumers. The Organisation of Consumers and Users (OCU) advocates for responsible parties and food safety authorities to promptly inform the public about the affected products, batches, and expiry dates. As the investigation progresses, the OCU aims to provide updates to consumers promptly.

In the meantime, consumers who have tortillas at home are advised not to consume them and are encouraged to return the products to the supermarket. If you experience symptoms such as fatigue, weakness, dizziness, blurred vision, or difficulty in breathing and speaking after consuming such omelettes, immediate medical attention is vital, as botulinum toxin can lead to respiratory and muscular paralysis and even be fatal.

While an analysis conducted by the OCU revealed no hygiene issues in tested products, the urgency to address the current outbreak requires continuous vigilance and cooperation from everyone involved in food production, distribution, and safety.

For more information see the OCU website: https://www.ocu.org/alimentacion/seguridad-alimentaria/noticias/alerta-tortilla-botulismo