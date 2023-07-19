Brigitte Bardot: Emergency Services Rushed To Home Of 88-Year-Old French Actress After ‘Breathing Difficulties’

By Chris King • 19 July 2023 • 17:36
Image of French actress Brigitte Bardot in 'A Very Private Affair'.
Credit: MGM/Wikimedia Commons Public Domain
Firefighters were deployed to the 88-year-old’s Saint-Tropez home in the Côte d’Azur region of southeastern France at around 9 am this morning, according to bfmtv.com.
Speaking with the local news outlet Var-matin, her husband Bernard d’Ormale said that his wife: ‘Had trouble breathing around 9 am. It was stronger than usual but she did not lose consciousness. Let’s call it a moment of respiratory distraction’.
He explained: ‘The firefighters arrived, gave her oxygen to breathe and stayed for a while to watch her. Her pulse is fine, her heart is fine, and her blood pressure is good but things are still fragile’. He specified that Brigitte Bardot had been complaining for several days of the heat.
This story was quickly dispelled by the movie star who clarified her health situation by posting a hand-written letter on social media.
Bardot became a sex symbol in the 1950s and 1960s for her portrayal of sexually emancipated characters, often with hedonistic lifestyles.
Although she withdrew from the entertainment industry in 1973, the Paris-born celebrity remains a major popular culture icon. She is better known nowadays for her work as an animal rights activist with the Brigitte Bardot Foundation.
As a result, Bardot was made a member of the Global 500 Roll of Honour of the United Nations Environment Programme. She has received several awards and accolades from UNESCO and PETA.
During a successful career, she appeared in 47 films as well as performing in several musicals, and recording more than 60 songs. In 1985 she was awarded the French ‘Legion of Honour’ award.
Charles de Gaulle, the famous French president, once described the star as ‘the French export as important as Renault cars’.
