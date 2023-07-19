Gang Cleared More than €1 Million In Luxury Vehicle Scam

By John Ensor • 19 July 2023 • 13:19

National Police Credit: Julian Prizont Cado/Shutterstock.com

A group of criminals who posed as go-betweens in buying and selling luxury vehicles have been arrested by Spanish Police.

On Wednesday, July 19, Policia National revealed the scam in which the group operated in Valencia and Barcelona and defrauded both buyers and sellers to the tune of more than €1 million.

Spanish Police officers have broken up a criminal group that allegedly swindled more than £1,000,000 by buying and selling luxury vehicles. The eight suspects pretended to be employees of legitimate companies and offered to act as intermediaries to obtain the vehicles.

During the investigation, six house searches were carried out where police seized more than €31,000 in cash. Officers also confiscated 11 vehicles, four computers, 10 mobile phones and numerous financial and commercial documents.

Police Open Investigations

The investigation began at the beginning of this year when several complaints were received. The existence of a group of individuals, using the same methods was discovered, all connected to the misappropriation of high-end luxury vehicles. Furthermore, by means of deception, the group managed to obtain large sums of money intended for the purchase of vehicles, which were never transferred.

The suspects used online platforms for the sale of pre-owned vehicles, posed as employees of solvent companies dedicated to buying and selling in the luxury automotive market, and contacted people who were selling their vehicles, offering to act as intermediaries in a ‘guaranteed sale.’

To gain the confidence of the seller they would sometimes even give a small down payment, who would then hand over his vehicle to them with the objective that the individuals would complete the sale and pay them the full amount.

Once they had obtained the vehicles from the sellers, they proceeded to advertise them for sale at lower prices than those agreed with the seller in order to make the sale more attractive and quicker.

Once the suspects received a purchase offer from a third party, they would then ask for the money and sometimes the third party never received the vehicle, or if he did, the amount paid by the buyer was not paid to the seller.

Convincing Professional Appearance

Initially the group were based in the city of Valencia, the group then moved to the province of Barcelona to continue their criminal activities. Those investigated were highly professional and convincingly portrayed an appearance of legality and solvency in the car buying and selling market.

For this purpose, they had commercial premises where they had offices and exhibited various luxury vehicles with the aim of deceiving their victims. They attracted customers who went there either to purchase a vehicle or to deposit theirs for the intermediation of the sale. They also used various companies set up for the sole purpose of committing the scams.

During the six simultaneous house searches, a total of €31,580 in cash, eleven vehicles two of which were reported stolen, a large machete, four computers, ten mobile phones and numerous financial and commercial documents were seized.