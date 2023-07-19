By Catherine McGeer • 19 July 2023 • 22:36

Caption: Get ready to relish every bite! Image: Shutterstock/ NSphotostudio

Every year on the third Wednesday of July, the tantalising aroma of sizzling sausages fills the air, and people across the United States gather to celebrate National Hot Dog Day. This cherished culinary holiday pays homage to one of America’s most iconic and beloved dishes—the humble hot dog. As families, friends, and communities come together to enjoy this simple yet delicious delicacy, let’s explore the history of National Hot Dog Day and how it is celebrated nationwide.

The History of National Hot Dog Day

The exact origins of National Hot Dog Day are somewhat obscure, but it is widely believed to have evolved from the even older tradition of celebrating Hot Dog Month. In 1957, the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council (NHDSC), an organisation dedicated to promoting and celebrating the joy of hot dogs, was founded. Since then, they have played a significant role in popularising National Hot Dog Day, which first appeared on calendars in the early 1990s.

Celebrations and Festivities

National Hot Dog Day is all about indulging in this mouthwatering treat and celebrating it in various delightful ways. From backyard barbecues to food festivals, the festivities bring people together with a shared love for hot dogs.

Yay! Today is National Hot Dog Day. My favorites are Nathan’s natural skin weiner and Usingers… but the bun HAS to be soft and fresh. Yellow mustard and relish too.

What’s your favorite brand?#hotdogs #weiner #nationalhotdogday pic.twitter.com/OIEIjXFkj7 — Jozef Lenders (@JoeLenders) July 19, 2023

Hot Dog Eating Contests: A quintessential part of the celebration is the famous Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest held in Coney Island, New York. Professional eaters from around the world gather to compete for the coveted title of the ‘Top Dog’ by devouring as many hot dogs as possible in a limited time.

Restaurant Specials: On this day, many eateries and restaurants, ranging from street vendors to high-end establishments, offer irresistible hot dog specials. Some places get creative by offering unique toppings and flavours, catering to both traditionalists and adventurous foodies.

Community Cookouts: Many neighbourhoods and communities host their own hot dog cookouts in parks or community centres. It’s an excellent opportunity for locals to connect, share stories, and strengthen the bonds within the community.

Hot Dog-Themed Events: In cities across the country, hot dog-themed events and festivals are organised. These events feature live music, entertainment, games, and of course an abundance of delicious hot dogs.

Hot Dog Trivia and Fun Facts: For those who want to delve deeper into the hot dog culture, trivia quizzes and fun facts about hot dogs’ history and ingredients are often shared at events and on social media.

Charity Initiatives: Some communities use National Hot Dog Day as an opportunity to raise funds for charitable causes. Proceeds from hot dog sales or donations may be used to support local charities or food banks, making it a celebration with a heartwarming purpose.

Happy #NationalHotDogDay! No matter how you top it, we hope all our co-workers enjoyed their hot dogs today (and tonight when we celebrate with our night shift co-workers). What’s the best way to enjoy a hot dog? pic.twitter.com/FCPsbrMUZl — Mercy South (@MercySouthSTL) July 19, 2023

The Perfect Hot Dog

National Hot Dog Day wouldn’t be complete without indulging in the perfect hot dog. While preferences vary from person to person, a classic hot dog generally consists of a steamed or grilled sausage nestled in a soft bun, garnished with an array of mouthwatering toppings such as mustard, ketchup, onions, relish, sauerkraut, and cheese.

National Hot Dog Day is not just about the delectable hot dog but also about the camaraderie and joy it brings people of all ages. As communities come together to celebrate this beloved icon of American cuisine, the aroma of sizzling hot dogs serves as a reminder of the simple pleasures in life and the bonds we share with family and friends. So, on the next National Hot Dog Day, make sure to grab your favourite hot dog and join in the celebration of this cherished culinary tradition.