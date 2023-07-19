Spanish multinational Abertis makes a bid to manage Athens toll roads

By Linda Hall • 19 July 2023 • 15:00

ATHENS MOTORWAYS: Spanish multinational Abertis bids to manage system Photo credit: Attiki Odos

ABERTIS has put in a bid for the concession to run the Attiki Odos bypass and network of roads in metropolitan Athens.

Its offer is believed to be in the region of €2 billion.

The Spanish multinational, owned by Italian holding company Mundys and ACS – the engineering and construction company chaired by Florentino Perez, president of Real Madrid – specialises in toll road management.

Abertis has five rivals for the contract, in which the Australian asset manager Macquarie and Fincop Infrastructure consortium is the frontrunner.

The Greek government initially whittled the number of possibles down to eight, although Fininc, an associate of another Spanish multinational, Sacyr, has since dropped out. So too has a consortium between two French firms and the Dutch company, DIF.

Abertis is going it alone in its proposal to manage the 60-year-old Attiki Odos roads although it is allegedly sounding out possible partners in Greece should its bid be successful.

Other contenders for the motorway contract include the Greek companies Aktor and Avax, which are currently managing the toll road until their contract comes to an end in 2024. On this occasion, they are forming an alliance with the French investment fund Meridiam substituting Ardian, another French fund which was the original consortium partner.

The Greek conglomerate GEK Terna, together with another consortium formed by British firm Rubicon, the Portuguese road management corporation Brisa and the Greek company Intrakat comprise Abertis’ other rivals, together with a partnership between the Vinci (France) and Mytilineos (Greece) groups.

Attiki Odos is made up of the ring roads of the greater metropolitan area of Athens and supports the road network for the entire Attica area. It includes an urban motorway with two separate carriageways, each with three lanes and a hard shoulder, together and a modern motorway extending along 70 kilometres.

Whoever wins the new contract will be required to operate, maintain and also finance the entire system.