Tata backs Britain with €4.6 billion gigafactory in Bridgwater (Somerset)

By Linda Hall • 19 July 2023 • 16:30

TATA GROUP has chosen the UK as the location for its first gigafactory outside India.

One of the largest-ever investments in the UK automotive industry, which was officially announced on July 19, the plant will create up to 4,000 new direct jobs, and thousands more in the wider supply chain for battery materials and essential raw minerals.

At 40GWh, the £4 billion (€4.6 billion) plant will be one of the biggest in Europe, while also guaranteeing UK-produced batteries for another Tata Sons investment, Jaguar Land Rover, as well as other manufacturers throughout the UK and Europe.

“We can be incredibly proud that Britain has been chosen as home to Tata Group’s first gigafactory outside India, securing our place as one of the most attractive places to build electric vehicles,” Britain’s prime minister Rishi Sunak said.

Work on putting up the huge new factory in Bridgwater (Somerset) is likely to begin “very soon” according to local MP Ian Liddell-Grainger, who was quoted in Somerset Live.

“Our multi-billion-pound investment will bring state-of-the-art technology to the country, helping to power the automotive sector’s transition to electric mobility, anchored by our own business, Jaguar Land Rover,” Natajaran Chandrasekaran, Tata Sons chairman, said.

Speaking on the same day as the Tata announcement, Kemi Badenoch, the UK’s Business and Trade Secretary, said that the multibillion-pound investment demonstrated that the government “had the right plan” with regard to the automotive sector.

“We are backing the UK car industry to help grow our economy as we transition to electric vehicles, and this latest investment will secure thousands of highly-skilled jobs across the country,” Badenoch declared.

“Tata’s decision is a major vote of confidence in UK automotive,” she continued.

“The government is committed to making the UK one of the best places in the world for automotive investment, as evidenced by the Automotive Transformation Fund, the British Industry Supercharger, and the strong programme of support for research and development.”