UK Passports issued in Name of His Majesty

By Lisa Zeffertt • 19 July 2023 • 13:57

Check it now. Credit: Yau Ming Low/Shutterstock.com

BRITISH passports will now be issued bearing the title of ‘His Majesty’ this week, in the name of His Majesty King Charles III.

The change was announced by the HM Passport Office and is the first time ‘his majesty’ has appeared on a passport in 70 years, marking a significant moment in history. Her Majesty has been a constant feature on British passports and now with her passing, the new passports will reflect that change, which has not been seen since 1952.

In the first half of 2023, 5 million passports were issued, 99 per cent of which were issued within the standard 10-week time frame, a notable improvement on the performance of the Passport Office in 2022, where 95.4 per cent of passports were issued within this time frame for processing passport applications. This improvement is thanks to streamlining of processes, digital systems and other changes that have allowed them to consistently improve on their high-performance standards.

The earliest record of a British passport dates back to 1414, during the reign of Henry V. However, it was only in 1915 that the first modern passport was introduced bearing a photo of the passport holder for identification. The watermark was introduced in 1972 to demonstrate the authenticity of the passport in the face of identity documentation forgery, and now is one of the common security features, along with holograms, polycarbonate instead of paper, and printed patterns that are proof of the uniqueness of the document.

In 1988, the first burgundy passports were issued to mark the UK’s alignment with the EU, and after Brexit, the iconic burgundy was changed back to Blue to represent the departure of the UK from the EU.

The British passport is ranked third in the list of most powerful passports in the world, according to the Guide Passport Ranking Index. The ranking is due to the number of countries which British citizens can access visa-free, a total of 189 countries.