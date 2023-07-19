UK’s Competion and Markets Authority (CMA) saves taxpayers’ cash

By Linda Hall • 19 July 2023 • 12:43

CMA: Headquartered in Canary Wharf Photo credit: competitionandmarkets.blog.gov.uk

BRITAIN’S Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) saved consumers more than £2 billion (€2.3 billion) over the 12 months between April 2022 and March 2023.

According to the CMA’s Annual Report and Accounts, it has generated £26 (€29.9) for every £1 (€1.15) that it spent, up from the previous year’s £22.50 (€25.9).

This was comfortably higher than the UK government’s £10 (€11.52) target and has saved consumers around £8 billion (€9.2 billion) over the last three years.

Meanwhile, the watchdog has responded to major issues that included the rising cost of living while launching a project that focused on supermarket food pricing.

The CMA also commenced its new medium-term strategy supporting people, businesses, and the UK economy by promoting competitive markets and tackling unfair behaviour.

It has now started outlining which issues to examine, ensuring that it can achieve real impact for the UK public, particularly those people who most need help.

During the 2022-2023 period, the CMA has scrutinised approximately 700 mergers, investigating 43 at an initial Phase 1 stage, 13 at the more in-depth Phase 2 and blocking three owing to competition concerns.

The remaining Phase 2 mergers were either cleared after the CMA accepted remedies to address its concerns or the deals were abandoned by the businesses involved.

Actions included £60 million (€69.16 million) in fines for 10 construction firms who illegally colluded to rig bids for public and private sector projects.

There was also an investigation into whether fashion labels owned by ASOS, Boohoo and ASDA could be misleading customers with their “green” claims regarding the sustainability of their products.

“We’re not complacent,” said the CMA’s chief executive Sarah Cadell. “The CMA and its staff are continuing to prioritise work in the areas that matter the most, while focusing on promoting economic growth by ensuring competitive markets in a range of sectors,” she added.

“These include the fuel, food and homebuilding sectors to protecting people from unfair behaviour both online and offline.”