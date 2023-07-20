Cases Of Impetigo Detected Among 20 Children In The Castellon Town Of Benicarlo

By Chris King • 20 July 2023 • 20:21

Image of a child with impetigo. Credit: Mohammad2018/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

An outbreak of impetigo has been detected among young children who attended the summer schools in the town of Benicarló, in Castellón.

As indicated in a statement released by the Independent Trade Union and Officials Central (CSIF) this Wednesday, July 19: ‘At this time, there are twenty young children diagnosed with this pathology, which stands out for being especially contagious, so it is not ruled out that in the next few hours, this figure could increase significantly’.

Because this disease is highly contagious, the number of infected could increase ‘significantly’ in the next few hours, they warned. For this reason, the union asked the Ministry of Health and Public Health to take ‘urgent measures’ to stop this outbreak.

‘Despite the fact that we are talking about a pathology whose declaration is not mandatory, measures should be taken to inform fathers and mothers, to expedite the detection of possible new cases and thus try to stop this outbreak’ they stressed.

The children were possibly infected by sharing toys

According to the union, the cases detected so far have been in young boys and girls, so it is highly likely that they were infected by sharing toys or other materials, as reported by elmundo.es.

The CSIF suggested that ‘in the face of a possible suspected case, it would be advisable to take more drastic measures’. These would include leaving children at home to prevent the disease from spreading.

Since when the appropriate medication is provided, the infection ceases to be contagious ‘within a period of between 24 and 48 hours’, it would also be advisable to take them immediately to a paediatrician,

What is Impetigo?

Impetigo is a fairly contagious skin disease that usually affects babies and young children. It is characterised by the appearance of red blisters on the face, especially on the nose and mouth. These can also appear on the hands and feet. Several days later, the sores will begin to burst and scabs will form.

Infection is caused by bacteria such as staphylococcus aureus or group A streptococcus. It is spread by touching the blisters or by coming into contact with the fluid produced by the blisters. The resulting infection is treated with both antibiotic creams and oral antibiotics.

Generally, this disease is not dangerous and the blisters do not usually leave scars. However, in the most serious cases, it is possible that they can cause cellulite or kidney problems. In such cases, it is also likely that the blisters leave scars.

There are preventative measures that can be taken

To prevent this disease it is important to keep the skin clean and wash scrapes, insect bites and other wounds that may occur, in order to try to prevent bacteria from entering the body.

According to Britain’s NHS, to avoid infecting others, the following established recommendations should be taken into account.

• Affected areas should be carefully washed with soap and water and then covered with gauze.

• The toys, sheets, towels, and clothing of an infected child must be washed every day with hot water. • When applying antibiotic creams, gloves should be worn • Children should be kept at home until a paediatrician indicates that the disease can no longer be transmitted.