‘Just Stop Oil’ Protest Is Locked Down By Counter Protest

By John Ensor • 20 July 2023 • 20:56

Counter protesters surround Just Stop Oil Protest. Credit: Just Stop Oil/Twitter.com

JUST Stop Oil activists met their match today when a counter-protest group prevented their slow march in London.

On Thursday, July 20, a group who are opposed to the disruptive tactics of the eco-activists, made their feelings known by encircling Just Stop Oil protesters, writes GB News.

Just Stop Oil Counter-Protest

Just Stop Oil had planned a slow march through London’s Elephant & Castle, but their plans were thwarted by a group of people who were fed up with the disruptive tactics that the eco-activists employ.

The counter-protesters wore bright orange shirts bearing the slogan, ‘Just Stop P***ing Everyone Off,’ while they joined hands and formed a human chain around the JSO group who were sitting on the pavement.

The Environment activists took to Twitter this morning to comment on the event: ‘Supporters of Just Stop Oil were met with a counter-protest while preparing to slow march in Elephant & Castle, but after explaining their reasoning for demanding an end to new oil and gas, the counter-protesters dispersed.’

Along with the post is a video lasting over two minutes in which one of the JSO protesters is heard: ‘Yesterday I was arrested for peacefully protesting on the road but I’m back out here today because it is our democratic right to do so.

‘We know that disruption is uncomfortable but it is necessary and we meet this circle of people around us – and we do agree about the same things – expect that we have that sense of urgency that when you see that a house is on fire you are not going to ask permission to the people inside to call the fire rescue, you’re just going to do it.’

As the footage plays out, one or two of the JSO protesters get visibly agitated by being hemmed in and restricted from carrying out their plan. Shortly afterwards they were soon heard bickering with the counter-protesters.

One woman commented: I’d like to see how long you’re prepared to stand there because this is great for us we’re having conversations.

‘What’s your plan? Because when you do leave we’re going to go on the road again.’

Shortly afterwards the counter-protesters dispersed, leaving some to believe that the clip was a set up. However one person wrote: ‘Shows that the public do not support you.’

Meanwhile, one Comment from Charlie simply said: ‘Do any of you work?’