Mother In Navarra Tries To Kill Her Three Kids With Poison Then Attempts Suicide

By Chris King • 20 July 2023 • 19:25

Image of Guardia Civil vehicle. Credit: Ivanb.photo/ Shutterstock.com

Three children were hospitalised in the Navarra region of northern Spain this Thursday, July 20, after their mother attempted to kill them.

As reported by the Guardia Civil, the incident occurred at around 12:30 pm. The woman allegedly attacked her kids with a knife while forcing them to ingest a poisonous substance, believed to have been salfumán, an aqueous liquid resulting from the dissolution of hydrogen chloride gas, according to Noticias de Navarra.

The force received an alert informing them of a possible incident involving children at a property in the town of Fitero after the two oldest boys managed to escape and contact a neighbour for help.

On arrival at No 95, Calle Mayor de Fitero, police officers reportedly found the mother, of North African origin – covered in blood on the second floor of the home. The youngest boy was with her and was said to be in a serious condition.

The mother later attempted to take her own life

It is believed the mother later attempted to commit suicide and was transferred to Tudela hospital where she remains in police custody.

The area in the immediate vicinity of the family home was cordoned off while an investigation was conducted by officers from the Judicial Police Team of the Foral Community to try and establish the facts surrounding the event.

Two of the children, aged nine and six, were admitted to the Reina Sofía Hospital in Tudela. The youngest, aged three, was taken in a very serious condition to the University Hospital of Navarra, in Pamplona, according to the Guardia Civil.

A similar incident occurred in Mallorca last May 28

In a similar incident in the town of Son Espaces, on the Balearic island of Mallorca, a 34-year-old woman was arrested by the National Police on May 28. She was accused of attempting to poison her two children, aged four and 14.

Tests carried out by a hospital showed that the kids tested positive for benzodiazepines, presumably administered by their mother, of Honduran nationality.