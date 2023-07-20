Mother In Navarra Tries To Kill Her Three Kids With Poison Then Attempts Suicide

By Chris King • 20 July 2023 • 19:25
Image of Guardia Civil vehicle.
Credit: Ivanb.photo/ Shutterstock.com
Three children were hospitalised in the Navarra region of northern Spain this Thursday, July 20, after their mother attempted to kill them.
As reported by the Guardia Civil, the incident occurred at around 12:30 pm. The woman allegedly attacked her kids with a knife while forcing them to ingest a poisonous substance, believed to have been salfumán, an aqueous liquid resulting from the dissolution of hydrogen chloride gas, according to Noticias de Navarra.
The force received an alert informing them of a possible incident involving children at a property in the town of Fitero after the two oldest boys managed to escape and contact a neighbour for help.
On arrival at No 95, Calle Mayor de Fitero, police officers reportedly found the mother, of North African origin – covered in blood on the second floor of the home. The youngest boy was with her and was said to be in a serious condition.
It is believed the mother later attempted to commit suicide and was transferred to Tudela hospital where she remains in police custody.
The area in the immediate vicinity of the family home was cordoned off while an investigation was conducted by officers from the Judicial Police Team of the Foral Community to try and establish the facts surrounding the event.
Two of the children, aged nine and six, were admitted to the Reina Sofía Hospital in Tudela. The youngest, aged three, was taken in a very serious condition to the University Hospital of Navarra, in Pamplona, according to the Guardia Civil.
In a similar incident in the town of Son Espaces, on the Balearic island of Mallorca, a 34-year-old woman was arrested by the National Police on May 28. She was accused of attempting to poison her two children, aged four and 14.
Tests carried out by a hospital showed that the kids tested positive for benzodiazepines, presumably administered by their mother, of Honduran nationality.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.