Police Arrest FC Barcelona Ultras After Pamplona Bar Attack

By John Ensor • 20 July 2023 • 17:46

Policia Nacional Credit: Policia Nacional

MEMBERS of a notorious football gang who launched a violent attack in a bar in Pamplona have been arrested by Police.

After travelling to a football match in Pamplona, a total of 13 members of the infamous Boixos Nois gang have been arrested by the Policia Nacional, according to a report published, Thursday 20, July 20.

National Police officers have arrested 13 people in Alicante, Barcelona, La Rioja and Valencia for their alleged involvement of belonging to a criminal group, injury, damage, public disorder and hatred. Those arrested belong to the Casuals, the most radical and violent faction of the Boixos Nois.

Boixos Nois (literally: ‘crazy boys’) are a Catalan-based group which was originally an ultra-football gang in support of FC Barcelona, in 2003 Barcelona banned their presence at all matches.

The events took place on November 8 in Pamplona, coinciding with the celebration of the 14th round of the Santander League between the football teams CA Osasuna and FC Barcelona.

Hours before the start of the match, in a bar known to be a regular meeting place of the ultra group, Indar Gorri, a large number of the gang wearing hoods and dark clothing carried out the attack.

The gang wreaked havoc inside the establishment and caused a great deal of damage by using wooden sticks, iron bars and throwing flares. As well as criminal damage, they also assaulted several of the customers, causing serious injuries to some of them.

Investigating officers verified the prior planning and organisation of this violent attack in which members of the Casuals faction of the Boixos Nois, who live in different parts of Spain, travelled to the location to take part in the attack.

It is well known that the two groups are characterised by different political views and a strong hatred for each other. Investigations have determined that the real motivation behind the violence is for ideological reasons. Its members use sport as an excuse to carry out extremely violent behaviour, with risk to people’s lives, resulting in damage to property and disturbance of public order.

The multi-force operation was carried out by officers from the General Information Headquarters and the Provincial Information Brigades of Pamplona, Alicante, Barcelona, Logroño and Valencia under the direction of the head of Pamplona’s Court of Instruction number 5. Investigators are expected to make further arrests in the coming days.