Porsche Boss Buys Luxury Mallorca Mansion

By Jo Pugh • 20 July 2023 • 15:37

Wolfgang Porsche, who celebrated his 80th birthday this year. Credit: Porsche Newsroom

MALLORCA is one of the favorite destinations for holidays, but is also known as one of the most exclusive and beautiful islands in the world when it comes to purchasing luxury properties.

This is now the case of the billionaire owner of the luxury car company, Porsche AG. Wolfgang Heinz Porsche has purchased an imposing mansion in the south west of the island, along with his new partner, Princess Gabriela of Leiningen, according to Diario Mallorca, who released the news on Thursday, July 20.

Princess Gabriela is the ex-wife of the fourth Aga Khan, and became a Princess when she married the Russian Prince Karl Emich of Leiningen. Porsche is understood to have moved in with Princess Gabriele of Leiningen after the good friends enjoyed a holiday in the Maldives together

The mansion is located in a prestigious area of the island, where homes are valued at an average of €20 million.

Princess Gabriela, aged 60, has been seen walking along the balcony and around different outdoor spaces of the fabulous property.

An infinity pool is on the bottom floor of the three storey mansion, which also appears to have a garage large enough to house numerous luxury cars. The exterior of the property is stone clad, and each floor boasts balconies and terraces.

The property, acquired by 80-year-old Porsche and the Princess of Leiningen, appears to be located in a gated community.

The couple, who usually reside in Zell am See, Austria, had been interested in buying a property in Mallorca and had travelled to the Island in April to look for a summer residence, according to the German newspaper “Bild”. They were accompanied by luxury property consultant Marcel Remus, and viewed a number of homes.

The exact location of the luxury mansion has been kept a closely guarded secret, as has its price tag.