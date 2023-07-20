Shakira Faces New Investigation From Spanish Authorities

By John Ensor • 20 July 2023 • 12:30

Colombian pop star Shakira. Credit: Shelly Wall/Shutterstock.com

LATIN pop sensation Shakira is once again in the news after she faces new allegations of tax offences.

It was announced on Thursday, July 20 that a court near Barcelona will start proceedings following a request from state prosecutors over alleged tax offences in 2018, according to Metro.

The 46-year-old Colombian superstar and mother of two, who moved from Barcelona to Miami in April this year after splitting up from her partner Gerard Pique, will have to return to Spain in November for the start of her £12.5 million tax fraud trial.

Shakira Protests Her Innocence

The singer is currently under investigation after allegations of six counts of tax fraud in 2012, 2013 and 2014. If found guilty she could face up to eight years in prison.

Rather than agreeing to a deal with Spanish prosecutors, Shakira has claimed she is innocent and has vowed to fight the charges levelled against her in court.

This new probe is in reference to her taxes from 2018 and will be overseen by a judge at a court in Esplugues de Llobregat, the same court responsible for the earlier investigation and which ordered the trial.

Catalan Court Announces New Investigation

A spokesman for Catalonia’s High Court of Justice said: ‘Court of Instruction Number 2 in Esplugues de Llobregat has opened a procedure following a complaint presented by prosecutors against the singer Shakira for two suspected tax crimes corresponding to her 2018 tax returns.’

Shakira, only registered as a full-time Spanish tax resident in 2015, five years after she started her relationship with Pique, a Spanish national. Anyone who spends more than 183 days in Spain during one calendar year is considered a Spanish resident for tax purposes.

Reportedly, Spanish authorities regularly checked Shakira’s social media and even visited her favourite hairdressers in Barcelona in an effort to prove she had spent most of 2012 – 2014 in Spain.