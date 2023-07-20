Social Media Etiquette: Am I Being Rude?

By Emily Herbertson • 20 July 2023 • 17:16

In an ever evolving age of social media, our phones have become as vital as our organs. At this point, it’s like our online presence has become a huge part of our personality, and with the metaverse right around the corner, the question must be asked: what are the new rules governing socially acceptable ways to use our phones in public?





Top tips for every situation

First and foremost, we have to remember the golden rule of phone etiquette: mindfulness of your surroundings. When engaged in a conversation, meeting, or a social gathering, giving undivided attention to the people around you fosters a sense of respect and presentness. So, it’s best to avoid checking your phone incessantly or responding to every notification that pops up.

In public transport or other quiet spaces, headphones are a godsend. Use them to enjoy your music, videos, or calls without imposing your choices on others. Also, consider setting your phone to vibrate or silent mode to prevent startling noises from disrupting the peace. This action speaks volumes about your respect for shared public spaces.

Conscious phone photography is another critical aspect. While capturing memories and moments is part of the smartphone culture, it’s important to respect people’s privacy. It’s good practice to always ask for permission before including anyone in photos or videos that you’re posting online, but especially if they’re

Moreover, public places aren’t the ideal location for loud, personal conversations. If you need to take a call, step aside to a quieter place to avoid disturbing others. Remember, your public call could easily become public knowledge, and when it’s about something as personal as your break up, or your friend’s exploits, not everyone wants to know.

Lastly, even though technology has fostered a culture of immediacy, it’s not impolite to delay responses to calls or texts while you’re out socially. Consciously setting your phone aside tells your companions that they are your priority, fostering deeper connections.

