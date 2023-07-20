By Jo Pugh • 20 July 2023 • 13:33

Crevillent to Orihuela will have a 3 lane motorway: Credit: Google Maps

THE green light was given for companies to submit bids for the construction of a third lane of the AP-7 motorway from Crevillente to Orihuela on Wednesday, July 19.

The Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda (Mitma) has authorised the new expansion of the ‘Mediterranean Highway’, which will cover the section between Crevillente and the Orihuela and Benferri exit. The estimated value of the works will amount to €94 million (VAT not included).

The objective of the project is to expand each of the carriageways from two to three, from the intersection with the AP-7 motorway (Alicante to Cartagena) at Crevillente, to the exit to Orihuela at the CV-870 turn off. The section covers a total of 17 kilometres.

This will ensure continuity from the section of motorway between Crevillente and Elche, which already has three lanes, and was expanded 16 years ago.

In addition, the Crevillente to Catral, Albatera to San Isidro, Granja de Rocamora to Cox and the N340 Redován and Orihuela-Benferri sections will be redesigned.

The works are designed to improve the capacity of what is one of the busiest roads in the region.

It is estimated that 50,000 light vehicles use the stretch of motorway each day, and another 9,000 heavy goods vehicles.

Improvements will also be made to the Pilar de la Horadada motorway tunnel

It was also agreed that the Alicante to Cartagena section of the AP-7 toll motorway be modified in order to improve energy efficiency in tunnels.

“This is a concession modification that does not entail any change in the amount of the tolls or in the duration of the concession, and is aimed at improving the sustainability and safety of the aforementioned section of the AP-7 motorway, through the adaptation of the existing tunnels and improvement of energy efficiency in the tunnels”, the Ministry of Transport explained.