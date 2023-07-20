Two Suspects Arrested In Malaga Town Of Estepona For Two Alleged Armed Robberies

By Chris King • 20 July 2023 • 18:04

Policia Nacional officer. Credit: PP Photos/Shutterstock.com

National Police officers in the Costa del Sol town of Estepona arrested two men suspected of being involved in two robberies in the Malaga municipality.

Both men – aged 36 and 37 – apparently possessed extensive records for crimes of the same nature and were known to the police.

They were detained for allegedly robbing a pharmacy and then attempting to rob a bus. In both instances, they used a firearm to threaten their victims, according to a statement released by the National Police this Thursday, July 20.

In a subsequent search of their home, police officers discovered several articles of clothing that one of the suspects was known to have been wearing during the robberies of the pharmacy and the bus. Two hooded men robbed a pharmacy in Estepona on June 9 On June 9, two hooded men robbed a pharmacy in the town of Estepona. They reportedly burst into the premises both brandishing firearms, threatening the staff, and demanding that they handed over the money from the till. Faced with the impossibility of extracting the money from inside the till, the robbers ripped it out and took it by force. The amount stolen totalled €15,000, but they also caused another €25,000 worth of damage. An attempted robbery on a bus occurred four days later Four days later, another violent robbery was committed, again involving firearms. On this occasion, the event occurred inside a bus on the route that connects the municipalities of Estepona and Marbella. Two men reportedly boarded the bus at a stop and proceeded to threaten the driver, demanding that he handed over the takings. Due to the actions of the driver, who prevented them from achieving their objective, the criminals left empty-handed, before the arrival of the police. The two men were identified and arrested An investigation was launched after the second incident, during which it quickly became apparent that the modus operandi used in both incidents was identical. This led to the belief that they were carried out by the same two persons. The suspects were quickly identified as two well-known local criminals. They were subsequently located and arrested for their alleged involvement in two crimes of robbery with violence. As a result, the principal suspect being investigated – the main author of the events – has already been sent to prison by the judicial authority during a court appearance, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.