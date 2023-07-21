Benidorm Launches Tourist Safety Campaign

By Jo Pugh • 21 July 2023 • 13:13

The Benidorm safety campaign poster. Credit: Benidorm Council

BENIDORM council has launched a visual information campaign with a series of tips which aim to improve the stay and experience of tourists in the town. The advice relates to heat and high temperatures, and safety in order not to be a victim of illegal practices.

The campaign was launched on Wednesday, July 19, and will continue throughout the summer.

Posters will be visible throughout the town. In addition, 500 posters have been distributed among the hoteliers, who will in turn give these to visitors.

With the slogan ‘Your best holidays in Benidorm’, the campaign has been published in two languages – Spanish and English – and aims to inform tourists about actions to avoid in order to get the most out of their stay in terms of health and safety.

Included in the recommendations are limiting direct exposure to the sun, wearing sun cream and to ventilate rooms. It is also recommended not to do physical exercise during the hottest part of the day. There are also warnings about leaving children, the elderly or pets inside vehicles.

In terms of security, the campaign warns of the ‘pea men’, and informs tourists it is not a game and that they should not be fooled by those who encourage them to participate in this illegal activity.

It also warns that the sale of drinks with no sanitary control is a danger to health, and that people who offer drinks on the beaches should not be trusted.

The councillor for citizen security, Jesús Carrobles, said “We want our visitors to have accessible and visible information at all times to avoid unpleasant experiences and, on the contrary, to enjoy their holidays in Benidorm“.

Benidorm has reinforced the police presence during the summer, significantly increasing the number of officers assigned to the surveillance of the beaches. A surveillance that “in the busiest hours 16 officers are in charge of, and is carried out not only on the beach and on the promenades, but also from the water and from the air thanks to the boat and drone service”, said Carrobles.

Carrobles stated “the Local Police will continue to act and pursue unauthorised practices on the beaches and denounce and punish offenders.”