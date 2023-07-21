British Ex-Pat Pensioner Cleared Of Murder

By John Ensor • 21 July 2023 • 14:01

Not guilty verdict. Credit: Juan Ci/Shutterstock.com

TODAY a British man living abroad has been cleared of the murder of his terminally-ill wife.

75-year-old David Hunter was found not guilty of Murder on Friday, July 21, by a court in Cyprus, writes Cyprus Mail.

Mr Hunter, who had spent a harrowing 19 months in a Cypriot jail was today declared not guilty of the murder of his 74-year-old wife, Janice. This comes as a relief to Hunter who was facing the possibility of a life sentence.

He was however found guilty of manslaughter, which means he could receive a suspended sentence and be released within weeks. He is due to be sentenced next week on Friday, July 28.

Local sources reveal that Hunter looked gaunt as he appeared before Paphos criminal court dressed in all black. Former neighbours and friends also attended in a show of solidarity.

The case heard how due to Covid restrictions, Mr Hunter was forced to administer treatment to his wife at home, who was suffering from terminal blood cancer.

The last few days of Mrs Hunter’s life were spent in agonising pain, unable to move or take painkillers. The case for Mr Hunter’s defence claimed he relented after watching his wife suffer and hearing her crying and begging for weeks for him to end her life.

Mr Hunter has given evidence at the hearing and told them he did what he felt he had to do, but totally rejected the idea that the act was pre-meditated.

Mrs Hunter died on December 18, 2021. Mr Hunter also tried to end his life by taking a drug overdose, before authorities arrived, resuscitated him and later put him on trial for premeditated murder.

Upon hearing the not-guilty verdict the defence lawyers hugged each other, and embraced Mr Hunter, who shook their hands and thanked them.

The cost of the 19-month trial has cost Mr Hunter his entire savings. During his time in custody, he did not have enough money to make phone calls to friends and had to live off the meagre rations given free of charge.

His daughter, Lesley Cawthorne, 50, commented: ‘It just breaks my heart. When my mum was still alive he had a home, a car and money in the bank. Now he’s got a carrier bag with his clothes – that’s all he’s got.’

Two months ago, speaking of his childhood sweetheart, he told the court: ‘I would never in a million years taken my wife’s life if she hadn’t asked me. She wasn’t just my wife she was my best friend.’