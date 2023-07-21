Family In Love Island Connection

By Jo Pugh • 21 July 2023 • 8:47

Jo Lyons (right) with her Love Island niece, Gabby. Credit: Jo Lyons

AN author from Albir has expressed her delight when her romantic comedy novel, The Coach Trip, went straight to number one in the Amazon Kindle charts on Saturday, July 15.

It was at the same time of the release that her niece, Gabby, entered the Mallorcan Love Island villa as a Casa Amor bombshell. “Romance runs strong in our family”, said Jo. “We’re all hoping she finds the man of her dreams.

It feels like an extreme way to go about it but needs must! She’s a great girl and this is a fantastic opportunity for her to challenge herself. It must be nerve-racking but she’s handling it all so well.

I also packed her off with all three of my novels to get her in the mood. My new book is about a workaholic who finds love unexpectedly, so you never know!”

Jo Lyons is a local author originally from the North East of England. This is her third book, and it is also based in Albir.

The Coach Trip is a story about a woman called Nell, in her late twenties, who is a dedicated workaholic. After suddenly losing her job, she flees to a Spanish retreat in Albir, enrolling on the Platinum Triple Worry Plus package, in search of answers to why her choices about love, work and friendship have ended so badly.

Desperate to start a new career, she tells a small white lie, but is overheard by Oliver, a well-intentioned muscle-mountain.

While he attempts to help her see the error of her ways, she finds herself trying to ignore how incredibly good-looking and capable he is. As the web of lies grows, he tries to show her that it is never too late to start over, to keep growing and learning, to discover the unexpected and to fall in love. But will she listen?

What inspired Jo?

Jo wrote her debut novel “Benidorm”, about a singer struggling to deal with grief, to help her heal after her dad suddenly died from cancer. She was amazed when it got shortlisted for the Women’s Comedy Awards and hit number one on Amazon.

She then wrote “Your Place or Mine?”, a novel about second chances, to help her through relationship problems and has now released “The Coach Trip”, which is about how bitter and lost she felt when she suddenly lost her job after years of dedication and sacrifice.

She takes her female characters from a dark place to a much happier place with a ton of laughs in between, and by the time she typed ‘The End’, she felt so much better about it all.

This is the journey she hopes to take her readers on. She wants them to feel joyful and uplifted. “My novels are a bit of fun, with sparkling escapism because, Lord knows, life can get pretty heavy at times”, said Jo.

The Love Island connection

Gabby visited Jo while she was writing “Benidorm”, spending hours doing her hair and make up before a night out. “I suppose it has all paid off, because in a bizarre twist of life imitating art, while I sometimes reference characters turning up to work looking dressed to enter the Love Island villa, Gabby is actually on the show! In my day, you went to the pub and hoped for the best, but these days finding a perfect match happens online and on TV. I hope she has fun meeting new people and making friends. It is great to hear a Geordie accent on TV. I just hope they give her plenty of time to get ready!”, said Jo.

The Coach Trip is out now on Amazon, along with Your Place or Mine? , which is available on Amazon.es

The shortlisted Comedy Women In Print Awards Benidorm, is also available on Amazon.es.