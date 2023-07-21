Josephine Hannah Chaplin: Silent Movie Icon Charlie Chaplin’s Actress Daughter Passes Away Aged 74

By Chris King • 21 July 2023 • 20:26

Image of American actress Josephine Hannah Chaplin. Credit: Foto Team/ Wikimedia Commons Public Domain

Josephine Hannah Chaplin, the 74-year-old actress and daughter of the silent movie legend Charlie Chaplin, passed away on Thursday, July 13.

However, her death in Paris at the age of 74 was not reported in Le Figaro’s Carnet Du Jour until today, Friday 21. No cause of death was mentioned.

An obituary read: ‘Charly, Julien, Arthur, and his sons, are sad to announce the death of Mrs Josephine GARDIN CHAPLIN who died on July 13, 2023, at the age of 74, in Paris. The funeral will take place in Paris, in the intimacy of the family’.

Charlie Chaplin fathered 11 children, with Catherine the sixth, from his fourth marriage to Oona O’Neill. Six years after her parents eloped in 1943, Josephine was born in the Californian city of Santa Monica.

The Canterbury Tales

The American actress starred in a string of films and television shows. Her biggest movies were probably ‘The Canterbury Tales’, and ‘Escape To The Sun’.

The former was an Italian film made in 1972 based on Geoffrey Chaucer’s medieval narrative poem. Set in England during the Middle Ages, it was directed by Pier Paolo Pasolini.

Josephine played the role of May, the adulterous wife of the elderly Sir January. It picked up the Golden Bear award at the 22nd Berlin International Film Festival in 1972.

Escape To The Sun

In 1972’s ‘Escape To The Sun’, she starred as Nina Kaplan, one of a group of people attempting to flee anti-semitism and political repression in the Soviet Union. Their activities, unfortunately, attracted the unwanted attention of the KGB secret police of the day.

Josephine was married three times

Josephine was married three times. Her first marriage was to the French actor, Maurice Ronet, with whom she shared a son, Julien Ronet. Maurice died in 1983.

She subsequently married Nicholas Sistovaris, a Greek furrier. The couple shared one child, Charly.

Jean-Claude Gardin was her third husband, marrying in 1989. The couple remained together until the French archaeologist’s death in 2013. Josephine had her son Arthur with Jean-Claude.