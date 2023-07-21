Madrid Salaries Highest In Spain

By Lisa Zeffertt • 21 July 2023 • 10:01
Why is everything so expensive
Credit: Creative Commons Zero - CC0
THE average salary in the Community of Madrid in 2022 was 2,139 euros per month, the highest in Spain, exceeding the average remuneration in the seven other autonomous communities by 5,400 euros annually, although Spanish purchasing power decreased by -2 per cent between 2017 and 2022.
The Adecco Report on Salaries IX (II), which analyses remunerations nationwide according to the sector, size of the company, length of the working day, and economic activities in all the autonomous communities, reports an average pay disparity of 7,814 euros annually between the average income received by workers in Madrid and Extremadura.
In 2022, an average full-time worker earned around 2,095 euros per month gross, while part-time workers earned 863 euros per month on average. The average salary is approximately 29,994 euros annually, which is still lower than in other European countries.
There is also a glaring disparity between pay for men and women, with the average annual figures for women’s salaries representing only 81.6 per cent of male salaries, reflecting the issues of workplace inequality in Spain.
However, higher salaries don’t necessarily mean that purchase power increases. In Valencia, though the average salary is 28 per cent lower than in Madrid, purchasing power remains higher than in the capital, at 1.4 per cent.
The average Spanish salary is around 1,822 euros per month, which is a new historical high since records began, with 4 per cent growth reported in 2022, although the average salary loses 4 per cent of purchasing power despite the salary hike since the increase in the cost of living was higher than the increase in salaries. The autonomous communities that suffered the highest drop in purchasing power were Castilla La Mancha, which lost 6.1 per cent, followed by Cantabria, Asturias, and La Rioja. Catalunya reported a lower drop in purchasing power nationwide.
The three most prominent sectors in the Spanish economy are construction, industry and service (including tourism). All three main sectors suffered a drop in purchasing power, with reductions of 5 per cent, 4.6 per cent and 3.8 per cent, respectively.
Lisa is British, born in Hong Kong and has lived in many countries including the UK, Hong Kong,
Cyprus, and Thailand, Spain has been her home for the past 10 years.
After graduating with a BA in English Literature and Art History, she has worked in different
sectors, most recently as a ghostwriter and translator for six years
Writing is one of her passions, as well as working in both Spanish (fluent) and English.
