Netflix’s Silent Price Hike

By Lisa Zeffertt • 21 July 2023 • 9:31
Netflix - Image Maxshit.pl/Shutterstock.com
NETFLIX lost a lot of subscribers due to their announcement to end account sharing, losing two-thirds of their Spanish subscribers and over a million users in the first quarter of 2023. However, profits and revenues are rising again, with the platform gaining 5.9 million more worldwide subscribers between April and June.
Along with this growth come new changes, and the broadcasting giant will be increasing prices for subscriptions. Netflix has scrapped its basic subscription in the US and the UK and introduced Netflix with ads, which began in Spain in February 2023, costing only 5.49 euros a month.
If Spain is next in line for the changes, the basic plan costing 7.99 euros would disappear, and the cheapest option without ads would cost five euros more (12.99 euros) or settle for watching ads. For current users with a Basic account, pricing will remain the same (for now) unless the plan is changed or the account is cancelled.
The company justifies the decision to scrap the cheapest ad-free plan because it believes that “entry prices in these countries… offer great value to consumers.”
Netflix launched their subscription with ads in 2023, with a price that still beat that of a Disney+ subscription. However, by scrapping the basic plan, the broadcasting giant is carrying out a silent price hike.
The ad-supported plan has been a success, and by paying five euros more compared to the current 7.99, an extra subscriber can be added at a reduced price of 5.99 euros in a bid to fight account sharing. Netflix will also profit handsomely from this deal, with a forecasted 1,900 million euros in earnings forecast for 2024.
The company has neither confirmed nor denied that it will take this step in Spain soon, but if the leap to the new pricing strategy works in the US and UK, we may have to prepare ourselves to pay more or put up with the adverts.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Lisa is British, born in Hong Kong and has lived in many countries including the UK, Hong Kong,
Cyprus, and Thailand, Spain has been her home for the past 10 years.
After graduating with a BA in English Literature and Art History, she has worked in different
sectors, most recently as a ghostwriter and translator for six years
Writing is one of her passions, as well as working in both Spanish (fluent) and English.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.