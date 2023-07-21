New Report Reveals Spain’s Most Punctual And Least Punctual Airports

By Chris King • 21 July 2023 • 22:11

Image of an aircraft taking off. Credit: Ian Schofield/Shutterstock.com

A report on the punctuality of air traffic at Spanish airports revealed that the facility in Asturias was the most reliable.

The study was published by AirHelp, the world’s largest air passenger rights organisation. Using data from the first six months of 2023, it reported how the main Spanish airports were operating.

In these six months, more than 300,000 flights were scheduled to take off from Spanish runways. However, almost 25 per cent of them suffered some type of incident, according to lasprovincias.es.

That translates into more than 10 million passengers being affected out of a total of 45 million. More than 900,000 of them were entitled to financial compensation from the airlines the report pointed out.

AirHelp concluded that air punctuality had decreased

AirHelp’s main conclusion was that there had been a clear decrease in air punctuality compared to the same period last year. With only three million out of the total of 42 million passengers affected, the flight interruption rate did not reach 18 per cent.

According to AirHelp data, March was the worst month to fly, closely followed by June, when there were around 30 per cent interruptions.

On the other hand, May and June proved to be the favourite months to travel, where more than 9 million people took a flight.

Which were the most punctual airports?

The airport with the best functionality was Asturias. With 2,500 flights in total, and more than 2,000 of them leaving on time, the Asturian airport proved to be the best option to depart from so far in 2023. Only 14 per cent of travellers who departed from this facility suffered some kind of delay or cancellation of their flight.

Jaén and La Palma airports completed the top three, with approximately 85 per cent compliance with their passengers. Although both airports obviously handle less traffic, their commitment to punctuality left them positioned at the top of the rankings.

Bilbao in the Basque Country had the credibility of being the fourth most punctual airport in the first half of 2023.

Which airports offered the worst punctuality?

At the other end of the scale, the worst airports in the period studied were those of Murcia, the Costa Brava, and Málaga. The Murcia and Costa Brava airports, with barely 1,000 flights on time between January and June, only registered 65 per cent punctuality, having affected the flights of approximately 50,000 passengers.

Malaga Airport registered more than 25,000 flights in the first half of the year, which is equivalent to more than 3 million passengers. The Andalucian airport showed a punctuality rate of 70 per cent, leaving more than 1 million people on the ground.

Alicante was the fourth city with the most unpunctual airport in Spain. Of approximately 2.5 million travellers using the Costa Blanca airport, 72 per cent left on time, which corresponds to 1.7 million punctual flights.