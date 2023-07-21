Palma Moves Four Polling Stations

By Jo Pugh • 21 July 2023 • 13:58

Polling Stations have moved. Credit: Twinsterphoto/Shutterstock.com

PALMA City Council has informed voters of the upcoming elections this Sunday, July 23, that they have had to move some polling stations.

The four original locations were at schools in Palma, but the council has been forced to move the ballot boxes elsewhere ahead of the general election.

Mercedes Celeste, of The Internal Government Area, informed voters on the city council website on Wednesday, July 19, that as a result of renovation works being carried out at three electoral locations – where it was initially planned to host the voting booths for the upcoming elections on July 23 – it has been agreed to move the voting locations to other educational centres so that citizens can vote.

In addition, the polling stations located in the Aranjassa CEIP will be moved to the Casal de Barri, by decision of the Electoral Board.

The location changes are as follows:

• CC Santa Magdalena Sofia (Francesc Martí i Mora street). The ballot boxes will be moved to IES Guillem Sagrera (Carre de Salvador Dalí).

• CEIP Aina Moll (Plaza del Bisbe Berenguer de Palou). The vote of the electors is transferred to the Delegation of Finance.

• CEIP Son Serra (Carrer Maribel). The public will be able to vote at the Son Serra – la Vileta Health Centre.

• CEIP de l’Aranjasa. Voters will have to go to the Casal de Barri of this area.

In order for people to find out where they can vote, information posters have been erected warning voters of the new locations of the buildings being used for the elections .

In the next general election, a total of 290,745 voters in the 433 electoral booths located in 79 polling stations have the right to vote in the Balearic Islands.

In these elections, 14,278 more people can vote for the first time, after turning 18 between February 27, 2022 and July 23, 2023 They also have the right to vote.