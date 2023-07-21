Portuguese Passport Is The Fifth ‘Most Powerful’ In The World

By Chris King • 21 July 2023 • 17:03

Image of passports and travel documents. Credit: Maxx-Studio/Shutterstock.com

According to the annual Henley Passport Index, the Portuguese passport is ranked as the fifth ‘most powerful in the world’.

This rating system is generally recognised as the standard reference tool when it comes to travelling globally. Based on exclusive and official data collected from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), for the last 17 years, it measures each individual country’s passport in terms of freedom of visa-free travel.

The results are compiled from data relating to 227 different travel destinations and 199 different passports. It is updated on a quarterly basis.

Japan had the world’s most powerful passport in 2022, as it had for five years, but this year it has dropped into equal-third position, replaced at the top by Singapore. Its passport gave visa-free access to 193 countries worldwide.

Italy, Spain and Germany tied in second place, all offering access to 190 countries. Sweden, Japan, South Korea, Luxembourg, Finland, France and Austria, each offered access to 189 countries in third place.

With 188 countries, the United Kingdom finally appeared in fourth – for the first time since 2017. In 2014 the UK shared the top spot with the US, but both countries went on a downward trajectory ever since.

The UK shared fourth with the Netherlands, Ireland and Denmark. Switzerland, Norway, Malta, the Czech Republic, and Belgium shared the fifth position with Portugal.

At the bottom of the index, with a visa-free access score of just 27, was Afghanistan. Faring slightly better were Iraq with 29 and Syria with 30.

According to Dr Christian H. Kaelin, the Chairman of Henley & Partners and the person who came up with the idea for the passport index concept, only eight countries globally have less visa-free access today than they did a decade ago.

The average number of destinations available for travellers has doubled from 58 in 2006 to the present-day 109. Even so, the actual mobility gap between the top and bottom countries on the index is wider now than ever before he pointed out, with a gap of 165 separating Singapore and Afghanistan.