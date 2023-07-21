Singing Legend Tony Bennett Dies Aged 96

By John Ensor • 21 July 2023 • 15:40

Tony Bennett with Lady Gaga. Credit: Tony Bennett/facebook.com

It was announced today that one of music’s all-time legendary singers, Tony Bennet has sadly passed away at the age of 96.

On Friday, July 21, the world was informed of the death of a music legend, Tony Bennett, who passed away in his home town of New York, writes The New York Post.

Tony Bennett: Versatile Artist

Tony Bennett, known for his music career that covered everything from big band, show tunes, jazz, swing and pop, worked with countless artists over the years, most recently, Lady Gaga.

The announcement was made to The Associated Press by his publicist Sylvia Weiner, after she confirmed Bennett’s death she added that he passed away in his hometown of New York. His cause of death has not yet been made public.

Decades ago, speaking of his musical longevity, at the age of 72 he said ‘I come from good Italian stock, but I’ve tried to stay fit through the years.’

A Grammy Award winner an incredible 20 times, Tony just seemed to keep on swinging and sold more than 50 million records worldwide.

Born Anthony Dominick Benedetto he was born into a poor family of Italian immigrants living in Astoria, Queens, on August 3, 1926. Even at a tender age, he earned a reputation as an entertainer, performing at the opening of the Triborough Bridge in 1936. He later went on to serve as an infantryman in the Second World War.

He knew early on that he was going to be a professional singer, but also pursued his other passion, painting, which later proved to be a surprisingly lucrative sideline.

Tony Bennett: Record Breaker

He also got into the history books as one of the only artists to chart new albums in the 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s, and the first three decades of the 21st century.

Tony had his first number-one hit in 1951 with ‘Because of You,’ but is probably best known for his signature 1962 song ‘I Left My Heart in San Francisco,’ a song he claimed he never got tired of singing.

More recently he recorded two albums and toured with Lady Gaga. With the release of the second album ‘Love For Sale’ in 2021, Bennett got into the record books again as the oldest person to release an album of new material, at the age of 95 years and 60 days.