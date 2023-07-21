Spanish Election Ignites Age-Old Tensions Of Freedom

By John Ensor • 21 July 2023 • 9:53

Spanish general election. Credit: Image by Freepik

The Spanish election, a decision that took many by surprise, has opened the debate of national unity versus independence.

On Sunday, July 23, the Spanish people will decide who will form the next government, but it has also highlighted deeper issues that could have repercussions for a unified Spain, writes BBC News.

Ahead of Sunday’s election, About 40 people in Barcelona are gathered to hear speeches on behalf of Together for Catalonia, a pro-independence party. This was followed by a video link to Carles Puigdemont, the former president of Catalonia.

Puigdemont can’t be there in person. He has lived in Belgium since 2017 in self-imposed exile after he called for an independent Catalan republic, which led to Spanish authorities imposing direct rule, albeit temporarily. His message this time criticised the Spanish state for its lack of democracy.

The outcome of Sunday’s election could once again see the controversial issue of independence flare up, many believe the precarious relationship between Catalonia and Madrid hangs in the balance.

Lola García, who writes for La Vanguardia, said: ‘If the right wins, the situation could complicate in Catalonia. We might well go back to seeing heightened tensions there.’

Government Criticised For Encouraging Independence

Back in 2018, Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez revealed that one of his priorities would be to improve the situation in Catalonia, something he reiterated in 2020 when he formed the coalition government.

True to his word, nine politicians who had been at the forefront of the 2017 independence bid, and jailed as a result, were pardoned.

Changes to the law, such as eliminating the crime of sedition and altering the crime of misuse of public funds, came as welcome relief to Catalan leaders facing legal action.

However, Mr Sánchez’s softly-softly approach to reduce tensions in Catalonia has seen him and his party come under fire from Spain’s right wing.

The conservative People’s Party (PP) and far-right Vox have drawn attention to Mr Sanchez’s acceptance of nationalists. Sanchez’s reliance in parliament of the Catalan Republican Left (ERC) as well as the Basque nationalists of EH Bildu, has drawn much criticism, even from members of his own party.

Running against Mr Sanchez is PP’s Alberto Núñez Feijóo. He warned that Mr Sánchez has ‘made Spain a hostage of those who want to break the territorial unity of our country,’ a sentiment that many voters agree with.

Many Fear Elimination Of Regional Identity

Currently, the conservative PP is leading the polls, but isn’t expected to get the all-important majority, hence many believe that it may form an alliance with the far-right Vox party.

This right-wing coalition has actually happened in other areas of Spain such as the Valencia region and the Balearic Islands, following May’s local elections.

Both new local governments have said put forward plans to get rid of the office for the defence of local languages, which is seen as the first step in eliminating regional identities.

Meritxell Serret, minister of Foreign Action and the EU for the Catalan government goes further: ‘Vox have been threatening they will illegalise pro-independence parties, for example.

‘We fear, and people fear, that they can represent a step back for our democracy to very dark moments when civil rights [and] freedoms were not only attacked, but were annulled.’