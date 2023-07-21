The empty chair on July 19

By Linda Hall • 21 July 2023 • 9:25

A PRE-ELECTION debate on July 19 was planned as a four-way deliberation between the leaders of Spain’s principal political parties.

Pedro Sanchez, incumbent president of the PSOE-UP government was there to represent the socialists.

Yolanda Diaz, the coalition’s Minister of Labour spoke for Sumar, an alliance of parties to the left of the PSOE which she now heads.

Santiago Abascal, leader of Vox, the party which extends rightwards considerably beyond the conservative Partido Popular (PP,) was also there.

But Alberto Nuñez Feijoo, the PP’s presidential candidate was absent, maintaining that the state broadcaster RTVE’s format was “incomplete and lacked interest” as it did not include the leaders of other political parties.

Sanchez interpreted Feijoo’s absence as reluctance to appear beside Abascal, whose party was a rival he will need to call upon for parliamentary majority.

Neither was everybody in the PP convinced that Feijoo’s absence was a stroke of genius.

“We’ve given Abascal an unnecessary advantage,” some of them lamented, according to quotes in national daily El Pais.

It is a foregone conclusion that Vox will add its parliamentary seats to those of the PP once the July 23 votes are counted but meanwhile the PP wants to hold on to its own voters, with as few as possible trickling away to Abascal.

As Feijoo made such a good showing in his head-to-head debate with Pedro Sanchez on July 10, analysts have suggested that he did not want to lose the benefits he obtained by outplaying, outmanoeuvring and out-talking his opponent.

But Feijoo’s prudent absence also gave Abascal the chance to present his manifesto – and himself – with a calmness and lack of stridency not always present in Vox’s programme. That, according to the sources quoted in El Pais, could be enough to woo conservative voters wavering between the PP and Vox.

The PP predicted beforehand that the debate would be “everyone against Feijoo” although in fact Abascal referred neither to the PP nor its presidential candidate except to defend him when Diaz inevitably brought up his supposed links to Galician narco-trafficker Marcial Dorado.

“I don’t think it’s right to accuse someone who isn’t present,” Abascal answered.

Except, of course, that Feijoo would have been able to come to his own defence, had he been present.

Thirsty work

THERE is no getting out of polling station duty on election day without a very good excuse, as failing to turn up could mean between three and 12 months in prison.

Officials, all under 65, are chosen by chance, their names drawn from the census list although there is financial compensation of €70 each for the three people attending the table where the ballot box is installed.

However, this year town halls must cope with the additional problem of an extremely hot and humid summer with 40C temperatures predicted for many provinces on July 23.

Not only are polling stations generally installed in schools without air conditioning, but town halls have received a government allocation of just €3.6 to cover the cost of water for each table. Any spending over this amount will not be reimbursed, they have been warned.