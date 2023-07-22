Almeria Announces New Structure

By Lisa Zeffertt • 22 July 2023 • 10:06

Image - Almeria Regional Government Twitter

THE Provincial Council of Almería held an extraordinary and urgent plenary session on Friday, July 21, to discuss and approve operational and organizational matters.

The president of the council, Javier Aureliano García from the Popular Party, emphasized teamwork “to continue improving the province of Almería” and urged the opposition “to reach all agreements that are beneficial with spirit and continuous dialogue.”

A Rocky Start

However, there was some disagreement from the Socialist Party (PSOE) over the organizational structure. Javier Aureliano García, explained that PP was allocated 16 provincial representative posts and six councillor posts, while the PSOE was allocated eight provincial representatives and three councillor posts. To justify this, he stated that “the last time the PSOE governed in this Provincial Council it had 72 representatives” in contrast with the PP, who only had “three”.

PSOE spokesman, Manuel Ruiz del Real, argued that this was imbalanced as Vox, with only three provincial representatives was allotted two councillor posts, only one more than the Socialists with eight provincial representatives. He insisted that this would “suffocate the opposition” and violate current regulations, because “they are going to distribute €1.2 million a year to their advisers, €135,000 to PP and 90,000 euros to Vox”.

Carlos Sánchez, the representative for Agri-Food Promotion, argued that “the Government of Spain has 1,900 councillors. It is not proportional that the Cabinet of the President of the Government has 400 advisers or that Mr Pedro Sánchez has increased the number of councillors by 32 per cent”.

Vox To Provide Over Accounts

Vox was delegated to take over the Special Accounts Commission by Aureliano García “for maximum transparency and institutional loyalty”. Vox was approved for the role of president, and PSOE was assigned the vice presidency.

Aureliano García emphasized that despite political differences, “We all want the best for the province of Almería, and we are going to try to carry it out”.