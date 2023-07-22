Bosnian Fugitive Caught in Alicante

By Jo Pugh • 22 July 2023 • 12:09

The National Police made the arrest. Credit: National Police

NATIONAL POLICE in Alicante have arrested a fugitive of Bosnian nationality who was being sought by the authorities of Bosnia and Herzegovina for arms trafficking, and by the Netherlands for money laundering.

The agents of the Drug and Organised Crime Unit (UDYCO) in Alicante were informed about the possible location in Alicante city of an internationally wanted fugitive on whom two arrest warrants were pending.

These were an International Arrest Warrant for Extradition (OID) by Bosnia and Herzegovina, and a European Arrest and Surrender Warrant (OEDE) by the Netherlands.

Knowing that this fugitive could be hiding in Alicante, officers carried out a series of investigations aimed at locating the man. They then learned that family members of the fugitive had the intention of travelling to Spain to visit him.

Soon after, several relatives of the fugitive flew from Eindhoven, the Netherlands, to Alicante airport, from where the officers followed them to central Alicante.

Finally, and despite avoidance measures taken by the relatives of the man to prevent the police from finding his whereabouts, the officers located and arrested him, citing the arrest warrants issued by the judicial authorities of the Netherlands and Bosnia-Herzegovina.

The detainee is accused by the Bosnian authorities of drug trafficking crimes.

The crimes relate to the transport and sale of cocaine and heroin, arms trafficking and belonging to a criminal organisation, for which he could face 20 years in prison in Bosnia.

He is also accused by the Dutch authorities of the crime of money laundering. He did this by purchasing several properties in the Netherlands and depositing large amounts of money in different bank accounts.

The total of the property purchases was €2.4 million. For the money laundering operation, he could face up to eight years in prison.

The detainee, who is 44-years-old and a Bosnian national, was placed at the disposal of the Central Investigating Court of the National Court. He was detained pending an extradition hearing.