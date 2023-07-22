Business and Finance Roundup for Spain and the UK

By Linda Hall • 22 July 2023 • 10:16

LOWER INFLATION: Petrol and diesel prices dropped Photo credit: Pixabay/Tricia 123

Inflation begins to deflate INFLATION in the UK fell to 7.9 per cent in June, down from 8.7 per cent in May.

This was its lowest since March 2022, when prices first began to rise following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Analysts had predicted a less noticeable reduction in the headline rate – covering fuel and energy prices as well as food – to 8.2 per cent. Underlying inflation calculated on items like processed food, clothing, restaurants and communications also eased although food inflation’s 17.3 per cent was higher than in June 2022.

June’s largely unexpected figures were the result of reductions in the price of petrol and diesel, which now cost 20 per cent less than a year ago.

In comparison, Spain’s inflation rate currently stands at 1.9 per cent, its lowest since March 2021.

Avangrid pledge SHAREHOLDERS in Avangrid, a leading US energy company which belongs to Iberdrola Group, approved all proposals at the 2023 Shareholders Meeting in Boston, Massachusetts.

Addressing Avangrid’s shareholders, Iberdrola chairman Ignacio Galan – who also heads the US company – reaffirmed the group’s commitment to accelerating the energy transition, while moving towards energy autonomy and decarbonisation.

Galan also announced that Avangrid had invested €2.5 billion in its networks and renewables in 2022.

The company would continue to support “a stronger and more resilient grid” for its customers in Maine and New York, while delivering “a clean energy future for all,” he said.

Big Telefonica cash injection TELEFONICA has injected €762 million in its Mexican subsidiary Pegaso via seven capital increases since 2021.

Pegaso belongs to Telefonica Hispanoamerica (Hispam, which underwent recapitalisation in January after Telefonica Peru lost its longstanding battle with the country’s tax authority.

Shareholders agreed at the time to a fully-subscribed capital increase of 2.3 billion Mexican pesos (€113 million), which was paid in cash by Hispam’s own holding company.

The company undertook several capital increases last year totalling 2 billion pesos (€98.18 million). Prior to that in 2021, Pegaso carried out capital increases in January, June, September and December, for 13.3 billion Mexican pesos, equivalent to €551 million.

Grain deal apprehension AS Russia suspended its grain agreement with Ukraine, Spain’s grain-based industrialists began to worry about future supplies.

“Spain is a major importer of cereal grains,” said Jose Manuel Alvarez, director of Spain’s Grains and Oilseeds Trade Association (Accoe).

“As Ukraine is one of our main sources we shall have to keep a close watch on future developments.”

Prices would inevitably rise, he said, although supplies were currently guaranteed, as the sector’s production campaign runs from July to July.

For the first six months of the year,z grain comes from Latin America, principally Brazil, Alvarez explained, but during the second half it is imported from Ukraine.

“Problems could start in January next year,” Alvarez predicted.

Portobello knows its onions SPANISH private equity firm Portobello Capital has entered the agri-foods sector.

The firm acquired Nazca’s 45 per cent stake in Eurocebollas, a leader in processed onions, in a €100 million operation.

At the end of last year, venture capital fund Nazca sounded out the possible sale of a minority stake in Eurocebollas or, possibly, the entire company.

In the event, Nazca divested itself of less than half of its holding and Eurocebolla’s founder, Francisco Alberola remains as majority shareholder and continues to head the company.

Outlook cloudy OCADO’S association with Marks and Spencer has been disappointing, chief executive Tim Steiner confessed.

When the £750 million (€866.2 million) joint venture was agreed in 2019, replacing a previous Ocado-Waitrose deal, both hailed the opportunity of creating a “profitable, scalable presence in the online grocery market.”

Marks and Spencer should pay Ocado a final instalment of £190.7 million (€220.2 million) by August 2024 if performance targets are met.

Instead, Ocado has reduced the “fair value” of this payment to £78 million (€90 million), suggesting it suspects that there is less than a 50 per cent likelihood of getting the money.

Windfall worries TWENTY per cent of savers are hoping for a substantial inheritance to maintain their quality of life.

A survey by Lime Solicitors found that many Britons rely on a legacy from their parents to guarantee a comfortable future. An increasing number would struggle in retirement if they were to inherit little, the law firm’s Debra Burton warned.

Even those who were left more would have to contend with inheritance tax, charged at 40 per above £325,000 (€375,296) or £500,0000 (€577,367) if a property went to children or grandchildren, she said.