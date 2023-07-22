By Jo Pugh • 22 July 2023 • 12:40
Artists Impression of Puertoo Blanco, Calpe. Credit: Calpe town hall
CALPE will finally see the derelict Marina of Puerto Blanco rebuilt, after many years of uncertainty about its future.
The company awarded the concession for Puerto Blanco marina, Marina PortBlanc, informed Ana Sala, the mayoress of Calpe on Friday, July 21, that the certificate of delivery of the concession area has already been signed by the Ministry of Territorial Policy, Public Works and Mobility, so the works will begin in September.
The signing of the certificate was an essential requirement for the company to access the site. The works will begin in September in compliance with the municipal rules on construction noise in summer, although during the month of August it is intended to deposit the required materials for the work.
In June 2023, the Ministry began to remove the abandoned boats from Puerto Blanco, which was the first sign of progress in several years after the project was halted. This removal was necessary so that the Marina PortBlanc company could take possession of the land.
However, it was stopped due to a boundary problem, which was resolved in August 2022 when the coastal authorities gave the go-ahead to modifications.
The company is expected to invest €5 million in the project and both urbanisation, construction and port works will be carried out. Marina PortBlanc, as it will be called, will house some 200 moorings from jet skis to boats up to 15 metres in length. There will also be a car park, restaurants and a leisure area.
The mayoress, Ana Sala, was pleased with the announcement and said “After more than three years of waiting since the project was awarded, it seems that this emblematic port for Calpe and the province is closer. Parallel to the works at the new marina, we want to carry out the expansion of the access road to Puerto Blanco”.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Jo Pugh is a journalist based in the Costa Blanca North. Originally from London, she has been involved in journalism and photography for 20 years. She has lived in Spain for 12 years, and is a dedicated and passionate writer.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.