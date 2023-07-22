By Jo Pugh • 22 July 2023 • 12:40

Artists Impression of Puertoo Blanco, Calpe. Credit: Calpe town hall

CALPE will finally see the derelict Marina of Puerto Blanco rebuilt, after many years of uncertainty about its future.

The company awarded the concession for Puerto Blanco marina, Marina PortBlanc, informed Ana Sala, the mayoress of Calpe on Friday, July 21, that the certificate of delivery of the concession area has already been signed by the Ministry of Territorial Policy, Public Works and Mobility, so the works will begin in September.

The signing of the certificate was an essential requirement for the company to access the site. The works will begin in September in compliance with the municipal rules on construction noise in summer, although during the month of August it is intended to deposit the required materials for the work.

In June 2023, the Ministry began to remove the abandoned boats from Puerto Blanco, which was the first sign of progress in several years after the project was halted. This removal was necessary so that the Marina PortBlanc company could take possession of the land.

The Puerto Blanco project is two years behind schedule as the works should have started in 2021, and the new port was scheduled to open its doors in the summer of 2022.

However, it was stopped due to a boundary problem, which was resolved in August 2022 when the coastal authorities gave the go-ahead to modifications.

The company is expected to invest €5 million in the project and both urbanisation, construction and port works will be carried out. Marina PortBlanc, as it will be called, will house some 200 moorings from jet skis to boats up to 15 metres in length. There will also be a car park, restaurants and a leisure area.

The mayoress, Ana Sala, was pleased with the announcement and said “After more than three years of waiting since the project was awarded, it seems that this emblematic port for Calpe and the province is closer. Parallel to the works at the new marina, we want to carry out the expansion of the access road to Puerto Blanco”.