Fake Policeman Arrested In Spanish Tourist Spot

By John Ensor • 22 July 2023 • 14:11

Policia Nacional vehicle. Credit: Steved_np3/Shutterstock. com

A criminal who posed as a policeman has been arrested after committing a violent robbery on one of Spain’s Balearic Islands.

On June 4, a man in Mallorca passed himself off as a police officer and accosted an innocent driver before who was later robbed and subjected to physical violence, according to Diario de Mallorca, Saturday, July 22

Man Had Fake Police Badge

The incident occurred on June 4, in Porto Cristo, on the coast of Mallorca, when the victim was leaving a bar at around 6:00 am. When the man went to his car, he was approached by two men who showed him a police badge.

They told him that they needed his car to go to Manacor, a distance of around 14 kilometres. The driver fell for the ruse, but as he did not have enough petrol to get to Manacor, he went to a service station and told the supposed officers that they had to pay for the refuelling, but they refused.

The driver’s suspicions were raised, and when he saw a local police patrol passing by he tried to stop it to verify whether or not the two men were genuine police officers. However, the driver was intercepted by the two criminals before he could attract the attention of the police vehicle.

The driver was then subjected to a violent beating and suffered several punches to the face before being kicked as he fell to the ground. The victim then managed to grab a wrench from the car to defend himself, but the assailants took the tool from him and brutally attacked him. Finally, the two men stole cash and a silver ring.

In view of the violently serious nature of this crime, and fearing that the fake policemen would strike again, the National Police launched a thorough investigation. Investigators from the Judicial Police Brigade obtained images from security cameras in the area in which the brutal attack could be clearly seen.

One Man Arrested, Another Still At Large

After around six weeks of investigation police managed to put a name to one of the suspects and located his home in Porto Cristo. Those who lived there explained to the agents that he was a very violent young man who had moved to Cala Millor.

The accused was arrested there on Wednesday, July 19. He has been charged with usurpation of public functions and robbery with violence. The second assailant has not yet been captured, and the investigation is still ongoing.