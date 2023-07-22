Health Alert In Spain: More Than 30 Inks For Tattoos And Permanent Makeup Withdrawn From Market

By Chris King • 22 July 2023 • 19:35
MORE than 30 inks used for tattoos and permanent makeup have been withdrawn from the market by AEMPS, the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products.
In an official statement, the government agency ordered the company Black Steel Supplies to suspend the marketing of several of its products, according to lasprovincias.es.
It claimed that they: ‘Do not comply with Regulation (EU) 2020/2081, with regard to the substances contained in tattoo or permanent makeup inks, since they contain isopropyl alcohol in their composition in a concentration higher than that accepted in the aforementioned regulation’.
This suspension of marketing and use of the product, along with their withdrawal from the market, has affected all units of the following products, which have been distributed to tattoo parlours for use by professionals:
The AEMPS published an informative note on its website announcing the application of Regulation 2020/2081 and the restriction of the use of certain substances in inks for tattoos or permanent makeup.
In addition, a prohibition was established to market or use products that did not meet the criteria established as of January 4, 2022.
Consequently, inks that did not comply with the provisions must be withdrawn from the market before the indicated date it instructed.
All those responsible for placing tattoo inks and permanent makeup on the Spanish market affected by the situation have been contacted by the agency. They were informed that they had to adapt to the new regulation. Among them was the company Black Steel Supplies.
