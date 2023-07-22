Health Alert In Spain: More Than 30 Inks For Tattoos And Permanent Makeup Withdrawn From Market

By Chris King • 22 July 2023 • 19:35

Image of a tattooist at work. Credit: IvanRiver/Shutterstock.com

MORE than 30 inks used for tattoos and permanent makeup have been withdrawn from the market by AEMPS, the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products.

In an official statement, the government agency ordered the company Black Steel Supplies to suspend the marketing of several of its products, according to lasprovincias.es.

It claimed that they: ‘Do not comply with Regulation (EU) 2020/2081, with regard to the substances contained in tattoo or permanent makeup inks, since they contain isopropyl alcohol in their composition in a concentration higher than that accepted in the aforementioned regulation’.

A list of the affected products was published

This suspension of marketing and use of the product, along with their withdrawal from the market, has affected all units of the following products, which have been distributed to tattoo parlours for use by professionals:

402-PE: Skin Colors Ice Blue Gama Azul / Skin Colors Blue Sky / Skins Color Pretty Blue / Skin Colors Blue Balls / Skin Colors Dark Purple.

403-PE: Panthera XXX Tribal black Gama negra / Panthera Black Ink / Panthera Dark / Phantera Light.

404-PE: Skin Color Lemon Yellow Gama Amarilla / Golden Yellow Gama Amarilla / Orange Gama Amarilla / Lime Green Gama Amarilla.

405-PE: Skin Colors Viper Red Gama Roja / Skin Colors Bloody Mary Red Gama Roja / Skin Colors Red Dum Gama Roja / Skin Colors Magenta Gama Roja / Skin Colors Brown Sugar Gama Roja.

406-PE: Skin Colors Light Green Gama Verde / Skin Colors Amazonia Green Gama Verde / Skin Colors Dragon Green Gama Verde.

407-PE: Skin Colors Power White Gama Blanca / Skin Colors Lavender Gama Blanca / Skin Colors Skin Tone Gama Blanca / Skin Colors Rose Pink Gama Blanca / Skin Colors Purple Gama Blanca / Skin Colors Indian Brown Gama Blanca.

408-PE: Skin Colors Black Outline Gama Negra / Skin Colors Tribal Black Gama Negra / Skin Colors Light Sumy Gama Negra / Skin Colors Silver Grey Gama Negra.

Information was posted on the AEMPS website

The AEMPS published an informative note on its website announcing the application of Regulation 2020/2081 and the restriction of the use of certain substances in inks for tattoos or permanent makeup.

In addition, a prohibition was established to market or use products that did not meet the criteria established as of January 4, 2022.

Consequently, inks that did not comply with the provisions must be withdrawn from the market before the indicated date it instructed.

All those responsible for placing tattoo inks and permanent makeup on the Spanish market affected by the situation have been contacted by the agency. They were informed that they had to adapt to the new regulation. Among them was the company Black Steel Supplies.