Mystery As Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang ‘Disappears’ From Public Duty

By Chris King • 22 July 2023 • 17:09

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang. Credit: Smithsonian's National Zoo/Creative Commons Attribution 3.0

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang seems to have disappeared after not being seen in public for almost one month now.

James Cleverley, the British Foreign Secretary, had to postpone his scheduled visit to Beijing indefinitely. The diplomat was supposed to meet with Qin Gang in the Chinese capital at the end of July, but the Chinese politician has ‘disappeared’, according to Bloomberg sources.

The news outlet’s two sources insisted that the ‘disappearance’ of the Chinese minister was the main reason for the postponement of Cleverley’s visit.

A third source claimed that the absence of the 57-year-old Chinese Foreign Minister was only ‘one of several factors’ in the decision. Qin Gang headed the Chinese Foreign Ministry since the end of 2022.

Both sides are now reportedly busy looking for alternative dates for the meeting of high-ranking officials. The British Foreign Office declined to comment on the situation to the agency.

Bloomberg reported that this was an example of how the ‘mysterious disappearance’ of the minister ‘is reflected in geopolitics’.

Cleverley was due to visit China for the first time in more than five years. In early June, the same news outlet reported that London was trying to restore relations with Beijing.

His last public appearance was on June 25

Qin Gang made his last public appearance on June 25, when he attended a meeting with diplomats from Russia, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka. Earlier this month, the Chinese authorities postponed the visit of Josep Borrell that was scheduled for July 10.

The European Union Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy had negotiations scheduled with Qin Gang and other officials. The Chinese side did not offer any explanation at the time as to why the Foreign Minister could not receive Borrell.

Qin Gang was rumoured to have a ‘health problem’

Around the same time, Politico reported ‘rumours’ in Brussels about the Chinese minister’s health problems. At a briefing on July 7, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said that he ‘had not heard about it’.

According to today’s South China Morning Post: ‘The Foreign Ministry is silent on Qin Gang’s situation and even removes references to his poor health from the transcripts of the press conference’.

Borrell said that he still intended to visit Beijing in the Autumn. ‘I hope that my visit to China, which was twice postponed for health reasons, will take place soon after the summer’.

On July 11, the Chinese Foreign Ministry reported that the minister would not travel to Jakarta for the ASEAN forum ‘due to health problems’. Wang Yi attended that meeting instead, as reported by gazeta.ru.

The White House has no idea about Qin Gang

The White House also reported not knowing anything about the reasons for the disappearance of Qin Gang. ‘We do not know. Literally so’, said US national security adviser Jake Sullivan in response to a question about what happened to the Chinese minister.

According to him, the head of the Chinese Foreign Ministry was scheduled to meet with Secretary of State Anthony Blinken at the ASEAN forum, but Wang Yi arrived instead of the minister.