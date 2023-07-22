Oscar-Winning Star Gives Emotional Update On Health Issues

By John Ensor • 22 July 2023 • 12:23

Jamie Foxx Credit: Featureflash Photo agency/Shutterstock.com

FOR the first time in three months, actor Jamie Foxx has spoken out personally to thank his fans and family, and to clear up the speculation surrounding his recent health issues.

Late on Friday, July 21, an emotional Jamie Foxx, finally took to social media to break the silence about his health scare after he suffered a ‘medical emergency’ while filming in April this year.

Hollywood Star Fights Back Tears

During the three-minute Instagram recording the Oscar-winning actor goes through a whole spectrum of emotions, from humorous moments and comments to tearful revelations about his illness and the love he received from family and fans alike.

Jamie opened his message by giving thanks for all the messages of love and encouragement he received ‘I can’t begin to tell you how far it took me, and how much it brought me back…I went through something that I thought I would never ever go through.’

He acknowledged that many people had been waiting for updates: ‘I know a lot of people waiting or wanting to hear an update, but to be honest with you, I didn’t want you to see me like that man,’ as his eyes welled up with tears. ‘I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me, and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through.’

He went on to thank family members for saving his life before adding: ‘To them, to God, to a lot of great medical people, I’m able to leave you this video.

‘I cannot tell you how great it feels to have your family kick in in such a way, and y’all know they kept it airtight, they didn’t let nothing out, they protected me, and that’s what I hope that everyone could have in moments like these.’

Foxx Dispels Health Rumours

He also admitted that a cloak of silence can also lead to things getting out of hand, and mentioned the rumours that he had gone blind, he then humorously showed that his eyes were perfectly normal.

People also said he was paralysed and he revealed, ‘I went to hell and back. And my road to recovery had some potholes as well.’

In conclusion he added how grateful he was that he had returned to work, and promised that ‘I’m on my way back.’